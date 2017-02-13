(Adds company news items, updates futures)

Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points higher at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.4 percent higher at 7,258.75 points on Friday, after hitting an intra-day peak of 7,274.80, the highest since Jan. 17 as a rally in metals prices on soothing Chinese data and supply concerns boosted shares in basic resources companies.

* CO-OPERATIVE BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank, the lender rescued from the brink of collapse by a group of hedge funds in 2013, has put itself up for sale as it seeks to build up its capital buffer to meet regulatory requirements.

* LAIRD GROUP: Laird Plc, the electronics component maker which counts Apple among its customers, is considering the sale of its precision metals business, one of its major units, as it explores options to aid its turnaround plans, the Telegraph reported. bit.ly/2l9mEsa

* FIDESSA GROUP: British trading software provider Fidessa Group Plc said its international revenue spread provided stability amid uncertainty following Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the U.S. election.

* RBS: A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.

* BHP: More than 300 people wearing hoods vandalized property at the world's biggest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, and forced contract workers to stop work during an ongoing strike, management said on Sunday.

* UK CONSUMERS: British households kept a tighter grip on their credit cards last month as spending grew at one of the slowest annual rates of the past three years, data from Visa showed on Monday, adding to signs that consumer spending is starting to lose momentum.

* UK WORKERS: More than a quarter of employers in Britain say staff members from other European Union countries have considered leaving their firms or the country in 2017 after last year's Brexit vote, an industry group said on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold slipped on Monday as the dollar strengthened against the yen, with the greenback buoyed by a smooth meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that saw no mention of currency policy.

* COPPER: London copper extended gains to hit its highest in 20 months in heavy trade on Monday, driven up by supply worries after shipments were shut off from the world's two biggest copper mines.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Monday on signs that global fuel markets remained bloated despite OPEC-led crude production cuts that have been more successful than most initially expected.

* OIL RIGS: U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 14th week in the last 15, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November.

