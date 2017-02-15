UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 15

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The blue chip FTSE 100 index ended slightly lower on Tuesday at 7,268.56, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss. * IAG: British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday. * DEUTSCHE BANK: U.S. judge has rejected Deutsche Bank AG's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it delayed foreign exchange trades to get a "last look" at how prices were moving, enabling the German bank to extract more profit at customers' expense. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday over concerns that producer club OPEC would not be able to maintain its high compliance so far with output cuts aimed at reining in a global fuel supply overhang. Brent crude futures were trading at $55.80 per barrel at 0115 GMT, down 17 cents from their last close. * METALS: London copper prices steadied on Wednesday to hold above the $6,000-mark, shrugging off a stronger dollar and finding support from supply disruptions at the world's two biggest mines. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.3 percent to $6,040 a tonne by 0109 GMT, following 1.4-percent losses the session before. * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar ticked higher after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted at a hike in interest rates in an upcoming meeting of the central bank. Spot gold fell 0.14 percent, to $1,226.44 per ounce by 0257 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.17 percent to $1,227.50. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: NEX Group Plc Q3 earnings EuroNext NV Full Year results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)