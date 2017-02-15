FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 15
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 6 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26
points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * The blue chip FTSE 100 index ended slightly lower on Tuesday at
7,268.56, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled
after reporting a record loss. 
    * IAG: British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's
mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union
Unite said on Tuesday. 
    * DEUTSCHE BANK: U.S. judge has rejected Deutsche Bank AG's bid
to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it delayed foreign exchange trades to get a "last
look" at how prices were moving, enabling the German bank to extract more profit
at customers' expense. 
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday over concerns that producer club OPEC
would not be able to maintain its high compliance so far with output cuts aimed
at reining in a global fuel supply overhang. Brent crude futures were
trading at $55.80 per barrel at 0115 GMT, down 17 cents from their last close.
 
    * METALS: London copper prices steadied on Wednesday to hold above the
$6,000-mark, shrugging off a stronger dollar and finding support from supply
disruptions at the world's two biggest mines. Three-month copper on the London
Metal Exchange had edged up 0.3 percent to $6,040 a tonne by 0109 GMT,
following 1.4-percent losses the session before. 
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar ticked higher
after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted at a hike in interest rates
in an upcoming meeting of the central bank. Spot gold fell 0.14 percent,
to $1,226.44 per ounce by 0257 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.17
percent to $1,227.50. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
       
 NEX Group Plc                     Q3 earnings
 EuroNext NV                       Full Year results
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.