FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 20
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2017 / 6:47 AM / 6 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Feb 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11
points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * The benchmark FTSE 100 index finished 0.3 percent higher on Friday
and gained 0.6 percent for the week. The index, dominated by companies that
trade internationally, was also supported by weakness in sterling after a drop
in British retail sales for January.
    * KRAFT HEINZ/UNILEVER: U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew
its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc,
the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn
its focus to another target.
    * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc said on Friday it had
proposed abandoning the planned sale of its Williams & Glyn unit after a
seven-year struggle to sell the small business lender to meet European Union
state aid demands.
    * OIL: Oil prices held steady on Monday as investors gauged whether an
increase in U.S. drilling rigs and record stockpiles would undermine efforts by
producers to cut output and bring the market into balance.
    * COPPER: London copper edged up on Monday to stay near the key level of
$6,000 per tonne, buoyed by supply worries after the world's second-biggest
copper mine in Indonesia said it could not deliver promised shipments due to
export permit issues.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Monday, with investors looking ahead to a
clutch of speeches from U.S. Federal Reserve officials later in the week for
clues on the timing of possible interest rate hikes.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Hammerson Plc                             Full Year 2016 Earnings
 Bovis Homes Group Plc                     Full Year 2016 Earnings
 Gemfields Plc                             Half Year 2017 Earnings
 BGEO Group Plc                            Q4 2016 Earnings 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.