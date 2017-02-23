FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 23
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 6 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 23

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    Feb 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points
higher, or up 0.05 percent on Thursday, according to Financial spreadbetters.
    
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.4 percent at 7302.25
points, as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and
Unilever promised a far-reaching review.
    * BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe warned on
Wednesday that requiring financial instruments to be cleared in a country that
uses the currency in which they are denominated would bump up costs and splinter
markets.
    * BANK OF ENGLAND/INSURERS: EU capital rules for insurers need some tweaks
but are not a deterrent to investment in infrastructure as some insurers' claim,
the Bank of England said on Wednesday.
    * PURPLEBRICKS: British online real estate agent Purplebricks Group Plc
 said it intended to raise funds through a share issue to expand into
the United States.   
    * AO WORLD: AO World, the British online electricals retailer, said
on Wednesday its founder John Roberts had stepped down as chief executive but
would remain on the board in a new executive role.
    * OIL: U.S. oil futures rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday after data
released by an industry group showed a surprise decline in U.S. crude stocks as
imports fell, lending support to the view that a global glut is ending.

    * BHP: The first attempt at an acquisition by Australia's South32 S32.AX
following its spinoff from BHP Billiton, has raised competition
concerns over control of the local coking coal market.
    * EX-DIVS: Carnival, Diageo, Easyjet GlaxoSmithKline
, Rio Tinto and Lancashire to go ex-dividend. According to
Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 12.3 points off the index.
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
       
 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC                 Full Year 2016 Morgan Advanced
                                               Materials PLC Earnings Release
 Croma Security Solutions Group                Half Year 2017 Croma Security
 PLC                                           Solutions Group PLC Earnings
                                               Release
 Mondi PLC                                     Full Year 2016 Mondi Ltd
                                               Earnings Release
 Mondi Ltd                                     Full Year 2016 Mondi Ltd
                                               Earnings Release
 Ibex Global Solutions PLC                     Half Year 2017 Ibex Global
                                               Solutions PLC Earnings Release
 Yorkshire Building Society                    Full Year 2016 Yorkshire
                                               Building Society Earnings
                                               Release
 Relx PLC                                      Full Year 2016 Relx PLC
                                               Earnings Release
 RSA Insurance Group PLC                       Full Year 2016 RSA Insurance
                                               Group PLC Earnings Release
 Rentokil Initial PLC                          Full Year 2016 Rentokil Initial
                                               PLC Earnings Release
 National Express Group PLC                    Full Year 2016 National Express
                                               Group PLC Earnings Release
 Genus PLC                                     Half Year 2016 Genus PLC
                                               Earnings Release
 Rathbone Brothers PLC                         Full Year 2016 Rathbone
                                               Brothers PLC Earnings Release
 Howden Joinery Group PLC                      Full Year 2016 Howden Joinery
                                               Group PLC Earnings Release
 Feedback PLC                                  Half Year 2017 Feedback PLC
                                               Earnings Release
 Wilmington PLC                                Half Year 2017 Wilmington PLC
                                               Earnings Release
 Jpmorgan Global Growth &                      Half Year 2017 Jpmorgan Global
 Income PLC                                    Growth & Income PLC Earnings
                                               Release
 Morgan Sindall Group PLC                      Full Year 2016 Morgan Sindall
                                               Group PLC Earnings Release
 Tristel PLC                                   Half Year 2017 Tristel PLC
                                               Earnings Release
 Monitise PLC                                  Half Year 2017 Monitise PLC
                                               Earnings Release
 Greencoat UK Wind PLC                         Full Year 2016 Greencoat UK
                                               Wind PLC Earnings Release
 Barclays PLC                                  Full Year 2016 Barclays PLC
                                               Earnings Release
 Centrica PLC                                  Preliminary 2016 Centrica PLC
                                               Earnings Release
 BAE Systems PLC                               Full Year 2016 BAE Systems PLC
                                               Earnings Release
 British American Tobacco PLC                  Full Year 2016 British American
                                               Tobacco PLC Earnings Release
 Kaz Minerals PLC                              Full Year 2016 Kaz Minerals PLC
                                               Earnings Release
 Intu Properties PLC                           Full Year 2016 Intu Properties
                                               PLC Earnings Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

