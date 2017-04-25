UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 25

April 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BRITAIN/EU: The snap general election called by British Prime Minister Theresa May will reduce the already limited time available to negotiate a Brexit deal, an influential EU lawmaker said on Monday. * International Consolidated: Spanish airline Iberia could open a new early retirement program for 1,000 workers by June, depending on the outcome of prior talks with unions, Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego said. * GOLD: Gold held steady on Tuesday after a sharp fall in the previous session on a market-friendly French presidential vote, although tensions over North Korea offered support for safe-haven bullion. * COPPER: Copper eased in Asia on Tuesday, coming under pressure from investors looking to book gains after a surprise overnight lift in the London contract following a market-friendly French presidential vote. * OIL: Oil prices inched up on Tuesday but markets remain under pressure following six consecutive sessions of declines as traders lose confidence that pledged output cuts by major producers will rein in oversupply in a world awash with fuel. * The UK blue chip index closed 2.1 percent higher at 7,246.68 points on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron came out on top in the first round of France's presidential election. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Whitbread Plc WTB.L FY 2016 Whitbread Plc Earnings Amec Foster Wheeler Plc AMFW.L FY 2016 Amec Foster Wheeler Earnings Redstoneconnect Plc REDS.L FY 2017 Redstoneconnect Earnings Circassia FY 2016 Circassia Pharmaceuticals Earnings Pharmaceuticals Elementis Plc ELM.L Elementis Plc Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)