4 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 25
April 25, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 4 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    April 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18
points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BRITAIN/EU: The snap general election called by British Prime Minister
Theresa May will reduce the already limited time available to negotiate a Brexit
deal, an influential EU lawmaker said on Monday.
    * International Consolidated: Spanish airline Iberia could open a new early
retirement program for 1,000 workers by June, depending on the outcome of prior
talks with unions, Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego said.   
    * GOLD: Gold held steady on Tuesday after a sharp fall in the previous
session on a market-friendly French presidential vote, although tensions over
North Korea offered support for safe-haven bullion.
    * COPPER: Copper eased in Asia on Tuesday, coming under pressure from
investors looking to book gains after a surprise overnight lift in the London
contract following a market-friendly French presidential vote.     
   
    * OIL: Oil prices inched up on Tuesday but markets remain under pressure
following six consecutive sessions of declines as traders lose confidence that
pledged output cuts by major producers will rein in oversupply in a world awash
with fuel.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 2.1 percent higher at 7,246.68 points on
Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron came out on top in the first round of
France's presidential election.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Whitbread Plc            WTB.L   FY 2016 Whitbread Plc Earnings 
 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc  AMFW.L  FY 2016 Amec Foster Wheeler Earnings 
 Redstoneconnect Plc      REDS.L  FY 2017 Redstoneconnect Earnings 
 Circassia                        FY 2016 Circassia Pharmaceuticals Earnings 
 Pharmaceuticals                  
 Elementis Plc            ELM.L   Elementis Plc Trading Update
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

