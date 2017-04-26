FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 26
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 5:43 AM / 4 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    April 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2
points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BHP: BHP Billiton, on Wednesday trimmed its full-year
production guidance for iron ore, coking coal and copper due to bad weather at
mines in Australia and industrial action in Chile over the last
quarter.
    * ROYAL BANK: British Bank Royal Bank of Scotland toxic debt
settlement was delayed  because of changes at the Department of Justice since
the election of President Trump, The Times reported on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2pguujt)
    * ROYAL DUTCH: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 285,500 barrel per day (bpd)
joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery was restarting a hydrocracker on
Tuesday after completing planned work, said sources familiar with plant
operations.
    * OIL: Oil prices settled slightly higher on Tuesday in volatile trading,
then were mixed after hours when an industry group's preliminary report showed a
surprise build in U.S. crude inventories.
    * COPPER: Copper hit a week high on Tuesday as risk appetite continued to
strengthen following centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the first round of
the French presidential election on Sunday, though gains were capped by worries
over demand in China.

    * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.15 percent on Tuesday, after the first
round of the French election dissipated and investors focused on corporate
results which indicated tougher times ahead for consumer goods
stocks.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 Antofagasta Plc                      Q1 2017 Production Report
 Croda International Plc              Q1 2017 Trading Update
 GAN Plc                              Full Year 2016 Earnings Release
 Proactis Holdings Plc                Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.