UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 26

April 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP: London Stock Exchange Group reported higher quarterly income as its clearing and FTSE Russell businesses grew strongly, and said it is exploring investments to drive growth after the collapse of its proposed Deutsche Boerse merger.

* BOOHOO: British online fashion retailer Boohoo on Wednesday reported a doubling in annual profit, driven by robust demand in its home market and overseas, particularly in the United States.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean copper producer Antofagasta said on Wednesday copper production for the first quarter rose 9 percent on an improved performance at two of its mines and it kept its output target for the year unchanged.

* TULLOW OIL: Africa-focused oil company Tullow Oil cut its debt in the first quarter by $200 million, the company said on Wednesday, after announcing a surprise rights issue last month.

* JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT: British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management said market gains and net inflows of new money from clients across its range of funds helped total assets rise 7.4 percent in the first quarter.

* FRESNILLO: Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said its silver production rose 12.5 percent in the first quarter due to higher ore grades at its Fresnillo and Cienega mines in Mexico.

* BHP: BHP Billiton, on Wednesday trimmed its full-year production guidance for iron ore, coking coal and copper due to bad weather at mines in Australia and industrial action in Chile over the last quarter.

Separately, the company said it has put its Fayetteville shale gas assets in the United States back on the block, as it seeks to focus on more lucrative opportunities in oil.

* ROYAL BANK: British Bank Royal Bank of Scotland toxic debt settlement was delayed because of changes at the Department of Justice since the election of President Trump, The Times reported on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2pguujt)

* ROYAL DUTCH: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 285,500 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery was restarting a hydrocracker on Tuesday after completing planned work, said sources familiar with plant operations.

* OIL: Oil prices settled slightly higher on Tuesday in volatile trading, then were mixed after hours when an industry group's preliminary report showed a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories.

* COPPER: Copper hit a week high on Tuesday as risk appetite continued to strengthen following centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday, though gains were capped by worries over demand in China.

* The UK blue chip index ended up 0.15 percent on Tuesday, after the first round of the French election dissipated and investors focused on corporate results which indicated tougher times ahead for consumer goods stocks.

* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)