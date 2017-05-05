May 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14-16 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: A second BHP Billiton Ltd shareholder has made a public push for strategic changes at the world's largest miner, with the Sydney-based Tribeca Global Natural Resources Fund calling for the company to divest U.S. shale assets and to review its board and senior management. * RECKITT: The board of Reckitt Benckiser survived a protest on Thursday that saw nearly 15 percent of shares voted against the reelection of its chairman and nearly 31 percent against the former head of its audit committee. * ANGLO: Anglo American's diamond unit De Beers is piloting a project to capture carbon in the rock from which diamonds are extracted to offset harmful emissions, the company said. * ROLLS: Britain's accounting watchdog has opened an investigation into how KPMG checked the books of Rolls-Royce, the aero-engine group that agreed in January to pay 671 million pounds ($862.8 million) to settle a transatlantic bribery probe. * OIL: Oil prices were marooned near five-months lows on Friday after a near 5 percent fall in the previous session on concerns over rising U.S. supply, wiping out all of the price gains since OPEC's move to curb output. * GOLD: Gold inched up on Friday as the euro rose against the dollar, but was on track for its biggest weekly fall since November on receding political risks in France and expectations of a U.S. rate rise as early as June. * COPPER: Copper fell to five-months lows on Thursday, posting its biggest two-day loss since July 2015, on rising inventories and worries over cooling demand. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent on Thursday, with miners falling and retailer Next slumping as a difficult consumer environment bit into its profits. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BBA Aviation Plc Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release LGO Energy Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Pearson Plc Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc Q1 2017 Earnings Release Smith & Nephew Plc Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release InterContinental Hotels Group Plc Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release International Consolidated Q1 2017 Earnings Release Airlines Group SA TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)