UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 8

May 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * LLOYDS: British bank Lloyds plans to hand the reins to its finance director if the bank's chief executive quits for another job, The Times reported on Monday. (bit.ly/2poVDjB) * OIL: Oil prices closed 1.5 percent higher on Friday, rebounding from five-month lows, following positive U.S. jobs data and assurances by Saudi Arabia that Russia is ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts to reduce a persistent glut. * GOLD: Gold pared gains on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth rebounded in April and stayed on track for its biggest weekly loss in six months as expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike in June grew and euro zone political risk receded. * COPPER: Copper recovered on Friday from a five-month low as mine workers in Peru considered launching a new strike and some investors regarded the lower prices as good value. * The UK blue chip index rose 0.7 percent on Friday, due to robust earnings and strength in resources-linked stocks.