3 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 8
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 5:54 AM / 3 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    May 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30
points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * LLOYDS: British bank Lloyds plans to hand the reins to its
finance director if the bank's chief executive quits for another job, The Times
reported on Monday. (bit.ly/2poVDjB)
 
    * OIL: Oil prices closed 1.5 percent higher on Friday, rebounding from
five-month lows, following positive U.S. jobs data and assurances by Saudi
Arabia that Russia is ready to join OPEC in extending supply cuts to reduce a
persistent glut.
    * GOLD: Gold pared gains on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth
rebounded in April and stayed on track for its biggest weekly loss in six months
as expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike in June grew and euro zone
political risk receded.
    * COPPER: Copper recovered on Friday from a five-month low as mine workers
in Peru considered launching a new strike and some investors regarded the lower
prices as good value.
    * The UK blue chip index rose 0.7 percent on Friday, due to robust earnings
and strength in resources-linked stocks.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Numis Corporation Plc                      Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Centrica Plc                               Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Baring Emerging Europe Plc                 Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

