3 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 9
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 9, 2017 / 5:50 AM / 3 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point
higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * GLENCORE: Glencore said on Tuesday it has begun a sale process
for its Tahmoor coking coal mine ahead of plans to halt operations next year,
adding to a growing number of collieries on the block in Australia.
    * DIAGEO: Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, stood by its
medium-term sales and profit targets on Monday, saying the year has progressed
well.
    * CO-OPERATIVE: The Co-operative Bank is set to admit that a sale
of its business has faltered, increasing the chances that its American hedge
fund owners will have to plough more capital into the bank, The Times reported
on Tuesday. bit.ly/2pt6bhJ
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday in volatile trading, bolstered by
statements from major oil-producing countries suggesting that OPEC and non-OPEC
supply cuts could be extended into 2018.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Tuesday, but remained near seven-week lows
hit in the previous session as safe-haven demand ebbed in the wake of France's
presidential election.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1 percent at 7,291.17 points on
Monday, outpacing softer European markets following a widely expected win for
centrist Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Cambria Automobiles Plc                    Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Treatt Plc                                 Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc               Trading Statement Release
 William Hill PLC                           Trading Statement Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

