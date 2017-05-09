UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 9

May 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Glencore said on Tuesday it has begun a sale process for its Tahmoor coking coal mine ahead of plans to halt operations next year, adding to a growing number of collieries on the block in Australia. * DIAGEO: Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, stood by its medium-term sales and profit targets on Monday, saying the year has progressed well. * CO-OPERATIVE: The Co-operative Bank is set to admit that a sale of its business has faltered, increasing the chances that its American hedge fund owners will have to plough more capital into the bank, The Times reported on Tuesday. bit.ly/2pt6bhJ * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday in volatile trading, bolstered by statements from major oil-producing countries suggesting that OPEC and non-OPEC supply cuts could be extended into 2018. * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Tuesday, but remained near seven-week lows hit in the previous session as safe-haven demand ebbed in the wake of France's presidential election. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1 percent at 7,291.17 points on Monday, outpacing softer European markets following a widely expected win for centrist Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Cambria Automobiles Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Treatt Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Trading Statement Release William Hill PLC Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)