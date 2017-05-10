FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 10
May 10, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 3 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points
lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton, said it had started a sales
process to potentially divest its Cerro Colorado copper mine in
Chile.
    * STANDARD LIFE/ABERDEEN: Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management
 expect to cut 800 jobs, nearly 10 percent of the firms' total workforce,
within three years of their looming merger, Standard Life said after announcing
on Tuesday that the combined group will be named Standard Life
Aberdeen.
    * OIL: Oil futures rose in Asian trading on Wednesday after Reuters reported
that Saudi Arabia would cut supplies to the region as OPEC battles against
rising U.S. production that is threatening to derail its attempts to end a
sustained global glut in crude.
    * GOLD: Gold edged up on Wednesday from an eight-week low hit the session
before, with the dollar slipping after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly
dismissed FBI Director James Comey.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent on Tuesday, after British
Prime Minister Theresa May vowed to cap energy prices if she was re-elected in
June.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Novae Group Plc                   Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release
 National Express Group            Q1 2017 Interim Management Statement Release
 Plc                               
 Barratt Developments              Trading Statement Release
 Plc                               
 Compass Group Plc                 Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 ITV Plc                           Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Talktalk Telecom Group            Preliminary FY 2017 Earnings Release
 Plc                               
 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc  <GWP.L^L  Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
                         16>       
 Vesuvius Plc                      Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release
 BGEO Group Plc                    Q1 2017 Earnings Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

