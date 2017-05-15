FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15, 2017 / 5:49 AM / 3 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    May 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12
points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BHP: One of the last reminders of a merger 16 years ago that created the
world's biggest mining house will be erased on Monday when BHP Billiton
, changes its name back to just BHP.
    * BHP Billiton, Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie, batting
off an attack by activist funds, will tell investors in Barcelona next week that
the top global miner can pump more for less out of its unloved shale assets.

    * LV= :  British insurer Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society Ltd (LV=) said
on Friday it had received approaches from several possible buyers about a deal
involving its general insurance division.
    * BP: BP Plc has sued a former U.S. oil analyst for allegedly
stealing trade secrets and other confidential information, according to court
filings.
    * MONDI: Mondi Group denied on Friday that its new Chief
Executive Peter Oswald was planning to restructure the packaging and paper
company but confirmed it would move some of its Johannesburg functions to its
Vienna office.
    * SKY/FOX: 21st Century Fox Inc is trying to seek government
approval for its Sky Plc deal and is prepared to make concessions to U.K.
regulators Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. bit.ly/2r2z5Jm
    * CYBER ATTACK: Production at Nissan's manufacturing plant in
Sunderland, northeast England, has been affected by a cyber attack that has hit
nearly 100 countries, a spokesman for the Japanese carmaker said on
Saturday.
    * Britain is spending around 50 million pounds ($64 million) on improving
the security of the National Health Service's computer systems and had warned
the NHS it faced cyber threats, defence minister Michael Fallon said on
Sunday.
    * The UK blue chip index finished the week 0.5 percent higher at 7,435.39
points, a record close, as pharmaceutical stock AstraZeneca rose on a
positive drug trial and broker upgrades buoyed individual firms.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Lonmin Plc                Q2 2017 Lonmin Plc Production
                           Report
 NEX Group                 Q4 2016 NEX Group Plc
 Plc                       Earnings Release
 Lonmin Plc                Half Year 2017 Lonmin Plc
                           Earnings Release
 Victrex Plc               Half Year 2017 Victrex Plc
                           Earnings Release
 Diploma Plc               Half Year 2017 Diploma Plc
                           Earnings Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)

