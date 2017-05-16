FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 16
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 16, 2017 / 5:52 AM / 3 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    May 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening broadly
unchanged on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc has settled claims by a group of U.S.
bondholders that it conspired with rivals to rig the Libor benchmark interest
rate, according to a New York court filing on Monday by the bondholders'
attorneys.
    * BHP: BHP on Tuesday said it was disappointed with the
latest salvo from Elliott Management which said the company was not open to
suggestions and had been misleading in its response to the activist investor's
calls for a change in strategy.
    Separately, activist investor Elliott Management upped the pressure for
strategic changes at BHP, calling for an independent review of the mining
giant's petroleum business.
    * Elliott Management on Tuesday revised its proposal for an overhaul of BHP
Billiton's, corporate structure, calling for the mining giant
to remain incorporated in Australia.
    * CYBER ATTACK: Most patients saw no change to hospital services on Monday
and all local doctors' surgeries opened after a cyber attack hit dozens of
computers in Britain's health service, interior minister Amber Rudd said.

    * STERLING: Sterling rose towards $1.30 again on Monday, with figures
showing that speculators have cut bearish bets on the currency by the most in
more than a year and the third most on record.
    * The UK blue chip index was up 0.3 percent at 7,454.37 points at its close,
having hit a fresh high at the open, fuelled by oil and mining stocks, and
cybersecurity firm Sophos jumped after a ransomware attack hit
companies, hospitals and schools worldwide.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 CYBG Plc                              Half Year 2017 CYBG Plc
                                       Earnings Release
 Vodafone Group Plc                    Full Year 2016/2017 Vodafone
                                       Group Plc Earnings Release
 EI Group Plc                          Half Year 2017 Enterprise Inns
                                       Plc Earnings Release
 ITE Group Plc                         Half Year 2017 ITE Group Plc
                                       Earnings Release
 easyJet Plc                           Half Year 2017 easyJet Plc
                                       Earnings Release
 BTG Plc                               Full Year 2017 BTG Plc Earnings
                                       Release
 Zytronic Plc                          Half Year 2017 Zytronic Plc
                                       Earnings Release
 Premier Foods Plc                     Full Year 2017 Premier Foods
                                       Plc Earnings Release
 Newriver Reit Plc                     Full Year 2017 Newriver Reit
                                       Plc Earnings Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

