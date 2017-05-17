UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17

May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * LLOYDS: Britain is set to sell its remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group on Wednesday, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector. * VODAFONE: Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said he was optimistic Britain would secure a Brexit deal that works for both sides because there was so much at stake for over 500 million European citizens. * TATA STEEL/PENSION: India's Tata Steel has agreed the main terms of a deal to cut benefits for its British pension scheme in a move that will see the firm back a new plan that will pose less risk to the company. * BRITAIN PROPERTY: The amount of empty office space in London has jumped over the past 15 months and is likely to rise again despite potential for a post-Brexit business exodus that could drive down rental values, a survey showed on Wednesday. * MINERS: Major mining companies, including some of the world's biggest suppliers of fossil fuel, are seeking to use more renewable energy themselves as they strive to drive down costs and curb emissions. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.9 percent on Tuesday, with telecoms stocks and consumer staples providing the impetus, while energy stocks supported gains as the price of crude rose. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: British Land Full Year 2017 British Company Plc Land Company Plc Earnings Release Countryside Half Year 2017 Properties Plc Countryside Properties Plc Earnings Release Bodycote Plc Bodycote Plc Trading Statement Release Brewin Dolphin Half Year 2017 Brewin Holdings Plc Dolphin Holdings Plc Earnings Release Mitchells & Half Year 2017 Mitchells Butlers Plc & Butlers Plc Earnings Release SSE Plc Full Year 2017 SSE Plc Earnings Release UBM Plc UBM Plc Trading Update Release Spectris Plc Spectris Plc Trading Statement Release Coats Group Coats Group Plc Trading Plc Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)