3 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 18
May 18, 2017 / 5:36 AM / 3 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 18

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    May 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 51
points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BHP/ELLIOT: Activist investor Elliott Management on Thursday said a
meeting with BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie in
Barcelona on Wednesday had been "constructive".
    * BP: BP Plc's first foray into Mexico's recently opened energy
market is proving more promising than expected, and the government should offer
more big projects to lure investment, the British oil major's Mexico boss said
in an interview.
    * SKY NZ/VODAFONE: New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV
 on Thursday said it had filed a second, more detailed appeal with
courts against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of
Vodafone's local unit.
    * BREXIT: Brexit has forced the European Union to rethink its flagship
capital markets union (CMU) project by broadening its supervisory and
geographical reach, a draft EU document showed on Wednesday.
    * BRITAIN/EU: Everything from just-in-time auto supply chains to the free
movement of workers and even their pet cats and dogs will be thrown into
question by Britain's exit from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said.
    * INSURERS: Insurers in over 100 countries face a "once in a lifetime"
accounting change from January 2021 with the introduction of a uniform
international book-keeping standard, details of which will be published on
Thursday.
    * BANK OF IRELAND: Bank of Ireland has appointed HSBC Holdings Plc
 executive Francesca McDonagh as its new chief executive officer to
succeed Richie Boucher, who will retire on Oct. 2.
    * TATA STEEL: A Tata Steel deal to separate its 15 billion-pound
($19 billion) UK pension scheme still leaves many questions unanswered for a
potential merger with Thyssenkrupp's European steel operations, a
source close to Thyssenkrupp said.
    * EX-DIVS: Compass, HSBC, Imperial Brands, Intertek
, Royal Dutch Shell will trade without entitlement to their
latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 20.3 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue chip index was down 0.25 percent at 7,503.47 points at its
close on Wednesday, turning lower as U.S. political developments weighed on
European equity markets, with mining stocks and banks the biggest sectoral
drags.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
   Euromoney Institutional                  Half Year 2017 Euromoney
        Investor Plc                       Institutional Investor Plc
                                                Earnings Release
      Booker Group Plc                   Full Year 2017 Booker Group Plc
                                                Earnings Release
   Hargreaves Lansdown Plc               Q3 2017 Hargreaves Lansdown Plc
                                            Trading Statement Release
        JRP Group Plc                     Q1 2017 JRP Group Plc Trading
                                                Statement Release
        SSP Group Plc                     Half Year 2017 SSP Group Plc
                                                Earnings Release
       Rank Group Plc                   Rank Group Plc Interim Management
                                                Statement Release
  Land Securities Group Plc              Full Year 2017 Land Securities
                                           Group Plc Earnings Release
     Balfour Beatty Plc                 Balfour Beatty Plc Trading Update
                                                     Release
     Burberry Group Plc                  Preliminary 2017 Burberry Group
                                              Plc Earnings Release
    Thomas Cook Group Plc               Half Year 2017 Thomas Cook Group
                                              Plc Earnings Release
       Royal Mail Plc                     Full Year 2017 Royal Mail Plc
                                                Earnings Release
    Dairy Crest Group Plc               Full Year 2016 Dairy Crest Group
                                              Plc Earnings Release
      National Grid Plc                 Full Year 2017 National Grid Plc
                                                Earnings Release
        3i Group Plc                    Full Year 2016/2017 3i Group Plc
                                                Earnings Release
  Bloomsbury Publishing Plc                 Full Year 2016 Bloomsbury
                                         Publishing Plc Earnings Release
        Marston's Plc                     Half Year 2017 Marston's Plc
                                                Earnings Release
        Investec Plc                       Full Year 2017 Investec Plc
                                                Earnings Release
 
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)

