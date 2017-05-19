FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2017 / 5:39 AM / 3 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    May 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 31
points at 7,467 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BHP: BHP Billiton Ltd's Canadian potash mine will use
advanced, cost-saving technology, giving it a competitive edge in a currently
over-supplied fertilizer market, the executive in charge of the business said on
Thursday.
    * BRITAIN/EU CLEARING: Forcing banks to move euro-denominated trades from
London to Frankfurt would be costly, and continental companies would ultimately
foot the bill, an industry body said on Thursday.
    * EUROPEAN UNION: The European Commission will announce new initiatives to
reconfigure its capital markets union (CMU) project on June 7 to reflect
Britain's decision to leave the bloc, a senior commission official said on
Thursday.
    * RBS: Fred Goodwin, the former Royal Bank of Scotland chief
executive, is set to become the first senior banker in Britain to be challenged
in court over his role in the financial crisis.
    * The UK blue chip index ended down 0.9 percent on Thursday, underperforming
the broader European market as the pound strengthened after data showed
consumers are maintaining spending despite inflation worries.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:  
 Future Plc                           Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc            Interim Management Statement Release
 Grainger Plc                         Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.