May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15
points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
* M&S: Britain's Marks & Spencer is expected to report a renewed
decline in clothing and homeware sales in its latest quarter, dampening the
euphoria of the previous three months when it reported a first increase in
nearly two years.
* BT: Italian investigators have seized documents from the Milan offices of
International Business Machines Corp as part of an investigation into
allegations of fraud at one of its customers, BT Italy, a unit of Britain's BT
Group, sources said.
* BRITAIN CLEARING: The European Union is expected to propose that clearing
of euro denominated securities should be moved from London to the continent
after Brexit, Euronext chief executive Stephane Boujnah said on
Friday.
* CYBER ATTACK/INSURANCE: Companies without cyber insurance are dusting off
policies covering kidnap, ransom and extortion in the world's political hotspots
to recoup losses caused by ransomware viruses such as "WannaCry", insurers say.
* BARCLAYS: The Federal Reserve announced on Friday that it had imposed a
$1.2 million fine on a former Barclays Plc foreign exchange trader, and
barred him from the banking industry.
* ARSENAL: Arsenal's second-largest investor, Alisher Usmanov, made a $1.3
billion offer to buy out the soccer club's majority owner Stan Kroenke, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters, confirming earlier reports.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.46 percent on Friday, bringing it into
positive territory for the week after its performance was dented by worries over
turmoil in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration that sent stocks
tumbling across the globe.
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)