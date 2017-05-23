FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 23
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 3 months ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds company news, futures)

May 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7505 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* CRANSWICK: British pork and poultry supplier Cranswick Plc said full-year profit rose 17.2 percent, helped by a significant growth in exports and robust demand across a number of its products.

* PARAGON: British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a marginal fall in first-half profit, but said its buy-to-let pipeline had more than doubled, pointing to full-year lending volumes topping its expectations.

* SEVERN: British water utility Severn Trent Plc posted a 4.3 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profit, boosted by newer price regulations and higher savings.

* NATIONWIDE: Britain's Nationwide Building Society said on Tuesday that its annual underlying profit fell by 23 percent compared with the previous year, as costs increased and the lender did not pass on the full effect of interest rate cuts to savers.

* At least 19 people were killed and 59 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on Monday, in what two U.S. officials said was a suspected suicide bombing.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland is close to settling a costly and potentially embarrassing case alleging it misled shareholders during a 12 billion pound ($16 billion) fundraising at the height of the financial crisis, sources familiar with the talks said on Monday.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's experimental injection for severe asthma cut substantially the need for patients to take problematic oral steroids drugs in a late-stage study, boosting hopes for a medicine that is expected to reach the market later this year.

* The UK blue chip index closed up nearly 0.4 percent on Monday, holding near last week's record highs, propelled by a weaker pound and as UK miners gained from metal prices.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

