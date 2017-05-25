UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 25

May 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points at 7529 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * CAR OUTPUT: British car production fell 18.2 percent in April from a year earlier as the number of manufacturing days in the month was reduced by a later Easter break, an industry body said on Thursday. * EURIBOR TRIAL: A London trial of six former Deutsche Bank and Barclays traders, charged with manipulating benchmark Euribor interest rates, has been delayed until next year. * MARKS & SPENCER: British retailer Marks & Spencer said improving profit margins and steady market share showed its struggling clothing business was on the mend, despite a 10 percent drop in annual profit and falling sales in the latest quarter. * RYANAIR: Ryanair's experiment with selling journeys involving connecting flights is going very well and may be extended to London's Stansted and Dublin airport within the next 12 months, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday. * GW PHARMACEUTICALS: GW Pharmaceuticals is set to file its cannabis-derived drug with U.S. regulators imminently, following publication of detailed data on its success in fighting severe childhood epilepsy. * EX-DIVS: Bunzl, Carnival, DCC, Morrison, Worldpay Group, Whitbread will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 points higher at 7,514.90 on Wednesday, helped by gains in Marks & Spencer after its solid results and by advances in energy stocks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: United Utilities UU.L FY earnings release Pets at Home Group PLC PETSP.L FY earnings release Intermediate Capital ICP.L FY earnings release Paypoint PAYP.L FY earnings release Card Factory CARDC.L Q1 earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)