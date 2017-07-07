(Adds company news, futures)
July 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening down 22 points, or 0.25 percent, at 7,315 on Friday,
according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1
percent ahead of the cash market open.
* DX GROUP: DX Group said London police would not
launch a full investigation of the British mail delivery firm on
allegations relating to its collection and delivery service DX
Exchange.
* HOWDEN JOINERY: British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery
said on Friday its founder and chief executive Matthew
Ingle will retire in the first half of 2018 after 22 years with
the group and be succeeded by the boss of home improvement firm
Screwfix, Andrew Livingston.
* Ultra Electronics: Ultra Electronics has reached a
$234.8 million deal to buy New York-listed Sparton,
boosting US navy ties.
* GLENCORE: Mining giant Glencore has signed a
major deal to sell up to 20,000 tonnes of cobalt products to a
Chinese firm, a move that in turn helps Volkswagen
secure car batteries for its shift to electric vehicles, four
sources said.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Pakistan's oil and gas regulator on
Friday ordered the local subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell
to pay at least 210 million rupees ($1.99 million)in
damages and compensation for tanker explosion that killed more
than 200 people last month.
* HSBC: Mark Tucker, the incoming chairman of HSBC
is looking to find a successor for its chief executive, Stuart
Gulliver, and is expected to reveal the board's choice this
year, FT reported on Thursday. (on.ft.com/2sQ3Ez5)
* ECB-POLICY: Euro zone growth is picking up but underlying
inflation is still weak so the European Central Bank should
adjust its policy carefully and flexibly to avoid abrupt market
moves, ECB board member Benoit Coeure told two European
newspapers.
* BRITAIN-RETAIL: British shops enjoyed their biggest rise
in June sales in six years, a survey showed on Friday, helped by
warm weather and weak numbers in the same month last year.
* BRITAIN-ECONOMY/JOBS: Salaries for British workers
starting in permanent jobs rose at the fastest pace since 2015
as businesses found it harder to hire staff, a problem
exacerbated by Brexit, a survey of recruitment firms showed on
Friday.
* BREXIT: Britain should stay in the European Union's single
market as it transitions to a new relationship with the bloc
after Brexit in 2019, an employers group said on Thursday, a
proposal that immediately angered one leading Brexit supporter.
* USA-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT: The number of Americans filing
for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose for a third straight
week last week, likely as some automakers closed assembly plants
for the annual summer retooling.
* GOLD: Gold prices inched down early on Friday to hover
around their lowest in nearly two months, with investors waiting
for key U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the day.
* OIL: Oil prices fell by more than 1 percent early on
Friday, with U.S. crude futures dipping below $45 per barrel as
news of a rise in U.S. production added to earlier reports that
OPEC output was also on the rise.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.4 percent at 7,337.28
points on Thursday, as Reckitt Benckiser helped lead
rate-sensitive consumer stocks lower, though a results-driven
jump in AB Foods and gains among banks offered some
support.
(Reporting by Justin George Varghese)