UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31
July 31, 2017 / 6:35 AM / a few seconds ago

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

5 Min Read

 (Adds company news items)
    July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening up 3
points at 7271.3 on Monday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures
up 0.12 percent ahead of the cash market open.
            
    * MITIE: Britain's accounting watchdog said on Monday it was investigating
Deloitte LLP's           audits of two of the annual financial statements of
Mitie Group Plc        , the outsourcing company that issued a string of profit
warnings last year.              
    * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca         said on Monday its immunotherapy drug
Imfinzi had been granted "breakthrough" designation by U.S. regulators for
treating non-metastatic lung cancer, following the success of the so-called
Pacific trial.               
    * TRINITY MIRROR: British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror         ramped
up its cost savings plan on Monday after weak print advertising and poor sales
of classified ads pushed its half-year adjusted operating profit down by 9.4
percent.             
    * HISCOX: Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd         reported a 12.5
percent rise in first-half pretax profit, driven by its retail business and a
benign reinsurance claims environment.             
    * RYANAIR/ EASYJET/ WIZZ AIR: A transatlantic alliance between three global
airlines will shore up their position in the lucrative UK-U.S. market, shielding
them from low-cost rivals and the uncertainties of Britain's exit from the
European Union.             
    * BAT: British American Tobacco          said on Friday it was not surprised
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's announcement that it plans to reduce
nicotine levels in cigarettes.             
    * HSBC: A U.S. judge on Friday said investors may pursue part of their
nationwide antitrust lawsuit accusing 12 of the world's biggest banks of
conspiring to rig the $275 trillion market for interest rate swaps.             
    * BT: British telecoms provider BT        has offered to invest up to 600
million pounds ($778 million) to provide faster broadband services to remote
parts of the country, Britain's government said on Sunday.             
    * SHELL: Loadings of oil products from Royal Dutch Shell's          404,000
barrels per day Pernis refinery in the Netherlands have been suspended following
a fire at the plant, the company said in a statement to traders on Sunday. 
            
    * UK'S FCA: Britain's financial watchdog said on Monday that fundamental
reform of unarranged overdrafts was needed as it had "significant doubts" about
whether they could continue in their current form in any modern banking market. 
            
    * BREXIT: Britain does not intend to lower taxes far below the European
average in order to remain competitive after Brexit but rather expects to keep a
recognisably European economic and social model, finance minister Philip Hammond
said.             
    * OIL: Oil prices hit a two-month high on Monday, lifted by a tightening
U.S. crude market and the threat of sanctions against OPEC-member Venezuela.
Brent crude futures         were at $52.82 per barrel at 0443 GMT on Monday, up
30 cents or 0.6 percent. Prices hit $52.90 per barrel earlier in the day, their
highest since May 25.             
    * COPPER: London copper         rallied to within a whisker of its highest
in more than two years on Monday after manufacturing data from top user China
confirmed growth tempered slightly but stayed firm in July.             
    
    * Britain's major share index posted its first weekly loss since June on
Friday after a late-session slump in tobacco stocks, falls among banking stocks
and a disappointing update from telecoms firm BT       . The FTSE 100        
ended the session 1 percent lower at 7,368.37 points, in line with a broader
decline in the European market.   
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       
 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

