UK Stocks-Factors to watch on August 2

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points higher at 7435.3 on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters. * UNILEVER: Unilever, has invested in the German start-up Helping, a website for booking home cleaners, its latest effort to test new businesses as technology changes ways of selling packaged goods. OIL: Oil prices fell 1 percent on Wednesday, with rising U.S. fuel inventories pulling U.S. crude back below $50 per barrel, while ongoing high OPEC supplies weighed on international prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $48.69 per barrel at 0456 GMT, down 47 cents, or 1 percent, from its last settlement. That came after the contract opened above $50 for the first time since May 25 on Tuesday. * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.5 percent to $6,315 a tonne by 0515 GMT, following a small loss in the previous session. Prices jumped into a new range above $6,000 a tonne late last month, striking the highest since May 2015 at $6,400 a tonne. * GOLD: Gold edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and as investors took profits after downbeat U.S. data propelled prices to a seven-week high in the previous session. Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,264.88 per ounce, by 0411 GMT. The day before, it hit its highest since June 14 at $1,273.97. * Britain's leading shares made strong gains on Tuesday, supported by Rolls Royce and oil major BP among a raft of robust results, while a recovery in cigarette makers British American Tobacco and Imperial removed a drag on the benchmark. The FTSE 100 jumped 0.7 percent, starting the month on a firm footing, while mid-caps rose 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)