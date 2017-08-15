FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 15
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
japan
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
How many more deals can Netflix pull off?
Reuters TV
How many more deals can Netflix pull off?
Understanding Kim Jong Un’s nuclear game plan
Commentary
Understanding Kim Jong Un’s nuclear game plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2017 / 5:09 AM / an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 15

3 Min Read

    Aug 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24
points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SAINSBURY: Sainsbury's shelved its talks on a 130 million pounds 
($168.49 million) bid for grocery wholesaler Nisa over fear of concerns from
UK's competition authorities, The Telegraph reported on Monday. (bit.ly/2vDch2N)
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc appoints three executives from Goldman
Sachs Group Inc -- namely Michael Chandler, Martin Zoll and Chito
Jeyarajah -- in an effort to strengthen its Asia-Pacific equities business,
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources. (bloom.bg/2i0SyXP)
    * BRITAIN-EU/CUSTOMS: Britain will propose setting up an interim customs
agreement with the European Union after Brexit to allow the freest possible
trade of goods.
    * JAPAN-BRITAIN/MAY: British Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Japan
this month for talks with her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe to discuss Brexit,
trade and defence, her office said on Tuesday.
    * OIL: Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after sharp falls
the session before to the lowest in about three weeks as a stronger U.S. dollar
and a drop in Chinese refining runs hit the market.
    * GOLD:  Gold prices fell in early trade on Tuesday as easing tensions
between the United States and North Korea saw investors seek riskier assets like
equities.
    * METALS: Shanghai base metals futures fell on Tuesday, echoing weaker
London prices overnight on a weaker dollar and mixed Chinese industrial data.

    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher at 7,353.89 points on
Tuesday, after gains among financials and miners helped lift the index on Monday
from a three-month low, while changes to broker recommendations also prompted
moves in individual stocks.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 John Menzies                         Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Mears Group                          Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 H & T Group                          Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Hargreaves Lansdown                  Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com


($1 = 0.7715 pounds)

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.