UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 15
#Market News
August 15, 2017 / 6:54 AM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 15

4 Min Read

 (Adds futures, company news items)
    Aug 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24
points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up
0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open. 
    
    * HARGREAVES LANSDOWN: Profits at fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown
 rose 21 percent during its financial year though its total dividend
fell 15 percent from a year ago as it had to withhold cash to adjust to tougher
capital requirements.
    * MEARS GROUP: Housing and social care provider Mears Group
forecast lower full-year revenues, citing a delay in housing division orders by
clients reviewing the safety of their properties following June's deadly tower
block blaze in London.
    * AMEC FOSTER WHEELER/JOHN WOOD: Amec Foster Wheeler Plc's proposal
to sell almost all of its upstream offshore oil and gas servicing assets may be
adequate for the regulatory approval of its merger with John Wood Group Plc
, the UK's Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday.

    * SAINSBURY: Sainsbury's shelved its talks on a 130 million pounds 
($168.49 million) bid for grocery wholesaler Nisa over fear of concerns from
UK's competition authorities, The Telegraph reported on Monday. (bit.ly/2vDch2N)
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc appoints three executives from Goldman
Sachs Group Inc -- namely Michael Chandler, Martin Zoll and Chito
Jeyarajah -- in an effort to strengthen its Asia-Pacific equities business,
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources. (bloom.bg/2i0SyXP)
    * BRITAIN-EU/CUSTOMS: Britain will propose setting up an interim customs
agreement with the European Union after Brexit to allow the freest possible
trade of goods.
    * BRITAIN-EU/CUSTOMS: Britain should not have to pay to have a customs union
during an interim period after leaving the European Union, Brexit Secretary
David Davis said on Tuesday.
    * JAPAN-BRITAIN/MAY: British Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Japan
this month for talks with her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe to discuss Brexit,
trade and defence, her office said on Tuesday.
    * OIL: Oil prices steadied on Tuesday after sharp falls the session before
to the lowest in about three weeks as a stronger U.S. dollar and a drop in
Chinese refining runs hit the market.
    * GOLD:  Gold prices fell in early trade on Tuesday as easing tensions
between the United States and North Korea saw investors seek riskier assets like
equities.
    * METALS: Shanghai base metals futures fell on Tuesday, echoing weaker
London prices overnight on a weaker dollar and mixed Chinese industrial data.

    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher at 7,353.89 points on
Tuesday, after gains among financials and miners helped lift the index on Monday
from a three-month low, while changes to broker recommendations also prompted
moves in individual stocks.
($1 = 0.7715 pounds)

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)

