UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 15

(Adds futures, company news items) Aug 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open. * HARGREAVES LANSDOWN: Profits at fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown rose 21 percent during its financial year though its total dividend fell 15 percent from a year ago as it had to withhold cash to adjust to tougher capital requirements. * MEARS GROUP: Housing and social care provider Mears Group forecast lower full-year revenues, citing a delay in housing division orders by clients reviewing the safety of their properties following June's deadly tower block blaze in London. * AMEC FOSTER WHEELER/JOHN WOOD: Amec Foster Wheeler Plc's proposal to sell almost all of its upstream offshore oil and gas servicing assets may be adequate for the regulatory approval of its merger with John Wood Group Plc , the UK's Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday. * SAINSBURY: Sainsbury's shelved its talks on a 130 million pounds ($168.49 million) bid for grocery wholesaler Nisa over fear of concerns from UK's competition authorities, The Telegraph reported on Monday. (bit.ly/2vDch2N) * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc appoints three executives from Goldman Sachs Group Inc -- namely Michael Chandler, Martin Zoll and Chito Jeyarajah -- in an effort to strengthen its Asia-Pacific equities business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources. (bloom.bg/2i0SyXP) * BRITAIN-EU/CUSTOMS: Britain will propose setting up an interim customs agreement with the European Union after Brexit to allow the freest possible trade of goods. * BRITAIN-EU/CUSTOMS: Britain should not have to pay to have a customs union during an interim period after leaving the European Union, Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday. * JAPAN-BRITAIN/MAY: British Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Japan this month for talks with her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe to discuss Brexit, trade and defence, her office said on Tuesday. * OIL: Oil prices steadied on Tuesday after sharp falls the session before to the lowest in about three weeks as a stronger U.S. dollar and a drop in Chinese refining runs hit the market. * GOLD: Gold prices fell in early trade on Tuesday as easing tensions between the United States and North Korea saw investors seek riskier assets like equities. * METALS: Shanghai base metals futures fell on Tuesday, echoing weaker London prices overnight on a weaker dollar and mixed Chinese industrial data. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher at 7,353.89 points on Tuesday, after gains among financials and miners helped lift the index on Monday from a three-month low, while changes to broker recommendations also prompted moves in individual stocks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: John Menzies Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Mears Group Half Year 2017 Earnings Release H & T Group Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Hargreaves Lansdown Full Year 2017 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.7715 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)