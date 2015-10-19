UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 19

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 is seen opening about 4 points lower, or down 0.06 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,378.04 points on Friday.

* DIAGEO - Shares in Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates Ltd jumped to a record on Monday as investors cheered its $552 million purchase of most of Diageo’s U.S. and British wine operations, along with plans to issue shares to fund the offer.

* CHINA - China’s economic growth dipped below 7 percent for the first time since the global financial crisis in the third quarter, hurt partly by cooling investment, raising pressure on Beijing to further cut interest rates and take other measures to stoke activity.

* London copper sagged on Monday after China’s economic growth slowed in the third quarter, reflecting headwinds from a sluggish global economy that is denting its demand for metals.

* Oil prices dipped on Monday as China’s economic growth eased in the third quarter to grow at the slowest pace since the start of the global financial crisis, raising concerns about demand.

* HOUSE PRICES - Asking prices for houses in England and Wales saw their smallest October rise since 2010 but competition for properties between first-time-buyers and buy-to-let-investors has fired up the market for smaller homes, property website Rightmove said.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Kit Rees)