UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Oct 20

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 to 2 points, or flat in percentage terms on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * Britain's FTSE 100 index closed down 25.71 points, or 0.4 percent lower, at 6,352.33 points, underperforming European indexes after mining shares fell along with metals prices. * BARCLAYS - British bank Barclays Plc and U.S. bank Wachovia, now part of Wells Fargo & Co, will pay a combined $378 million to resolve claims over toxic mortgage-backed securities sold to now-failed credit unions, a U.S. credit union regulator said on Monday. * AL NOOR HOSPITALS, NMC HEALTH - A third potential bidder, NMC Health, has expressed interest in acquiring Al Noor Hospitals, the chief executive of the London-listed healthcare firm told the UAE paper The National. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Whitbread PLC Half Year 2015 Whitbread PLC Earnings Release Go-Ahead Group PLC Q1 2015 Go-Ahead Group PLC Trading Statement Release ASOS PLC Full Year 2015 ASOS PLC Earnings Release Genel Energy PLC Genel Energy PLC Trading Statement Release Informa PLC Q3 2015 Informa PLC Trading Statement Release Pentair PLC Q3 2015 Pentair plc Earnings Release InterContinental Q3 2015 InterContinental Hotels Hotels Group PLC Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Alistair Smout)