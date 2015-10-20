FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Oct 20
#Market News
October 20, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Oct 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 1 to 2 points, or flat in percentage terms on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on 
    
    * Britain's FTSE 100 index closed down 25.71 points, or 0.4 percent
lower, at 6,352.33 points, underperforming European indexes after mining shares
fell along with metals prices. 
    
    * BARCLAYS - British bank Barclays Plc and U.S. bank Wachovia, now
part of Wells Fargo & Co, will pay a combined $378 million to resolve
claims over toxic mortgage-backed securities sold to now-failed credit unions, a
U.S. credit union regulator said on Monday.
    
    * AL NOOR HOSPITALS, NMC HEALTH - A third potential bidder,
NMC Health, has expressed interest in acquiring Al Noor Hospitals, the chief
executive of the London-listed healthcare firm told the UAE paper The National.
 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
        
 Whitbread PLC                           Half Year 2015 Whitbread PLC
                                         Earnings Release
 Go-Ahead Group PLC                      Q1 2015 Go-Ahead Group PLC Trading
                                         Statement Release
 ASOS PLC                                Full Year 2015 ASOS PLC Earnings
                                         Release
 Genel Energy PLC                        Genel Energy PLC Trading Statement
                                         Release
 Informa PLC                             Q3 2015 Informa PLC Trading
                                         Statement Release
 Pentair PLC                             Q3 2015 Pentair plc Earnings
                                         Release
 InterContinental                        Q3 2015 InterContinental Hotels
 Hotels Group PLC                        Group PLC Interim Management
                                         Statement Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
