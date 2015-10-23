UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27 to 28 points higher, or up as much as 0.4 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 6,376.28 points in the previous session.

* CABLE & WIRELESS - Liberty Global is in talks with Cable & Wireless Communications about a potential deal to unite two companies backed by billionaire cable pioneer John Malone and extend Liberty’s reach in the Caribbean.

* Oil prices extended gains into a second day, finding support from brighter economic data and a global stock market rally after the European Central Bank signalled its willingness to launch more stimulus measures.

* London copper firmed but was still set to close the week with its deepest loss in four weeks, as stronger China imports fanned only a modest recovery in prices given ample supply.

