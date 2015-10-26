UK Factors-FTSE futures down as oil prices slip

(Adds futures price, more company news)

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures contract was down 0.2 percent on Monday, with a dip in oil prices seen as weighing on major energy stocks.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 1.1 percent at 6,444.08 points on Friday, reaching its highest level in two-months, spurred by international monetary stimulus after China cut interest rates and as investors bet on further easing from the European Central Bank.

* TRIDENT: The overall cost of replacing and maintaining Britain’s nuclear deterrent will reach 167 billion pounds ($256 billion), much more than expected, according to a lawmaker’s and Reuters’ calculations based on official figures.

* WPP : Britain’s WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company, reiterated its full-year net sales target on Monday after posting an acceleration in third-quarter trading due to easier comparatives and solid demand in Europe and the United States.

* TALKTALK : British broadband provider TalkTalk said on Sunday it had hired defence company BAE Systems to investigate a cyber attack that may have led to the theft of personal data from its more than 4 million customers.

* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT : Aberdeen Asset Management has begun to sound out potential buyers as Europe’s second-largest fund house struggles to put an end to a slump in its profits and share price, the Financial Times reported.

* STANDARD CHARTERED : Standard Chartered said on Monday it plans to exit from its equity derivatives and convertible bonds businesses, following a step earlier this year to close the bulk of its global equities operations.

* DARTY : The French books and music retailer said its proposed acquisition of London-listed electrical goods retailer Darty could generate at least 85 million euros ($94 million) per year of synergies before tax. French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche said the talks had been met with hostility from Darty’s current managing director, while its British board members wanted a higher offer.

* BANK OF ENGLAND/RATES: An increase in Britain’s rock-bottom interest rates is not guaranteed although households should prepare for higher borrowing costs, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in comments published on Saturday.

* CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS : Caledonia Investments Plc said on Monday it would buy Gala Bingo Holdings Ltd, Britain’s largest retail bingo operator, from Gala Coral Group Ltd for 241 million pounds.($369.24 million

