UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Oct 28
#Market News
October 28, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Oct 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON Oct 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1
to 4 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.8 percent lower on Tuesday at 6,365.27
points.

    * SABMILLER - SABMiller Plc plans to ask UK regulators to extend
again the deadline for Anheuser-Busch InBev NV to make a formal
takeover offer, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
negotiations. 
    
    * National Australia Bank on Wednesday said it plans to sell its
British operations by early 2016, two months later than expected, revealing for
the first time how it intends to exit a business that has frustrated
shareholders for years. 
    
    * METALS PRICES - London copper slipped on Wednesday with patchy economic
indicators in the United States casting doubt over the strength of global
economic growth ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting later in the
session. 
    
    * OIL PRICES - Oil prices edged up from multi-week lows in thin Asian trade
on Wednesday after an industry group reported that stocks fell at the Cushing
storage hub in Oklahoma, delivery point for West Texas Intermediate oil
contracts. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
       
 Next PLC                               Q3 2015 Next PLC Trading
                                        Statement Release
 Redefine                               Full Year 2015 Redefine
 International PLC                      International PLC Earnings
                                        Release
 British American                       Nine Months 2015 British
 Tobacco PLC                            American Tobacco PLC Trading
                                        Statement Release
 Lloyds Banking                         Q3 2015 Lloyds Banking Group
 Group PLC                              PLC Interim Management
                                        Statement
 Telecity Group PLC                     Q3 2015 Telecity Group PLC
                                        Trading Update Release
 Standard Life PLC                      Q3 2015 Standard Life PLC AUA
                                        and Flows Update Release
 GlaxoSmithKline                        Q3 2015 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
 PLC                                    Earnings Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

