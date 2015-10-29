UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Oct 29

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 7 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 1.1 percent to 6,437.80 points, close to its highest level in two months on Wednesday, lifted by gains in gold mining companies' stocks, BT and GlaxoSmithKline, which rose after posting better-than-expected earnings. * The number of new homes registered in Britain slipped during the third quarter compared with a year ago, according to a survey that adds to mixed signals about the supply of new homes amid renewed house price pressure. * EU REFERENDUM - The United States is not keen on pursuing a separate free trade deal with Britain if it leaves the European Union, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Wednesday, the first public comments from a senior U.S. official on the matter. * EX-DIVS - Barratt Developments, ITV and Unilever are set to go ex-dividend on Thursday, which will trim 1.60 points off the FTSE 100 index, according to Reuters calculations. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Millennium & Q3 2015 Millennium & Copthorne Copthorne Hotels PLC Hotels PLC Earnings Release National Express Q3 2015 National Express Group Group PLC PLC Interim Management Statement Release KAZ Minerals PLC Q3 2015 KAZ Minerals PLC Interim Management Statement Release Barclays PLC Q3 2015 Barclays PLC Interim Management Statement Release BT Group PLC Q2 2016 BT Group PLC Earnings Release Smith & Nephew PLC Q3 2015 Smith & Nephew PLC Trading Statement Release Aviva PLC Q3 2015 Aviva PLC Interim Management Statement Release Henderson Group PLC Q3 2015 Henderson Group PLC Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)