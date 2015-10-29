FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Oct 29
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Oct 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 7 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 1.1 percent to 6,437.80 points, close
to its highest level in two months on Wednesday, lifted by gains in gold mining
companies' stocks, BT and GlaxoSmithKline, which rose after
posting better-than-expected earnings. 
    
    * The number of new homes registered in Britain slipped during the third
quarter compared with a year ago, according to a survey that adds to mixed
signals about the supply of new homes amid renewed house price pressure.
 
    
    * EU REFERENDUM - The United States is not keen on pursuing a separate free
trade deal with Britain if it leaves the European Union, U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman said on Wednesday, the first public comments from
a senior U.S. official on the matter. 
    
    * EX-DIVS - Barratt Developments, ITV and Unilever 
are set to go ex-dividend on Thursday, which will trim 1.60 points off the FTSE
100 index, according to Reuters calculations. 

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
       
 Millennium &                         Q3 2015 Millennium & Copthorne
 Copthorne Hotels PLC                 Hotels PLC Earnings Release
 National Express                     Q3 2015 National Express Group
 Group PLC                            PLC Interim Management
                                      Statement Release
 KAZ Minerals PLC                     Q3 2015 KAZ Minerals PLC
                                      Interim Management Statement
                                      Release
 Barclays PLC                         Q3 2015 Barclays PLC Interim
                                      Management Statement Release
 BT Group PLC                         Q2 2016 BT Group PLC Earnings
                                      Release
 Smith & Nephew PLC                   Q3 2015 Smith & Nephew PLC
                                      Trading Statement Release
 Aviva PLC                            Q3 2015 Aviva PLC Interim
                                      Management Statement Release
 Henderson Group PLC                  Q3 2015 Henderson Group PLC
                                      Trading Statement Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.