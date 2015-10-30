UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Oct 30

LONDON Oct 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 to 21 points higher, or 0.2 to 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent lower at 6,395.80 points on Thursday.

* British consumer morale slipped to its lowest in four months in October, a survey showed on Friday, adding to signs that domestically driven growth is continuing to ease in the final three months of the year.

* METALS PRICES - London copper was steady near three-week lows on Friday, and was set to end little changed for the month, as traders priced in a potential U.S. rate rise that would add to headwinds facing commodities already struggling due to China’s economic slowdown.

* OIL PRICES - Crude futures dropped in Asian trading on Friday after the release of a report showing that U.S. economic growth had slowed sharply, reinforcing concerns about sluggish demand in a world awash with oil.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Kit Rees)