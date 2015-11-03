FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Nov 3
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Nov 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON Nov 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by between 25 to 33 points, or 0.4 to 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed flat in percentage terms on Monday at 6,361.80 points.

* SABMILLER - Molson Coors Brewing Co is in advanced talks to buy SABMiller’s majority stake in their American joint venture. No agreement has yet been reached and a deal could still fall apart.

* STANDARD CHARTERED PLC - Standard Chartered Plc announced plans on Tuesday to raise $5.1 billion in new capital via a rights issue, as well as new goals for cost cutting and core capital ratio as new Chief Executive Bill Winters set out his strategy for the lender.

* British exporters experienced the weakest growth in orders since the depths of the financial crisis in the three months to September, a survey showed on Tuesday, adding to signs that overseas demand has faltered.

* Britain’s large current account deficit may be less serious than it appears due to distortions created by companies avoiding tax, incoming European Central Bank policymaker Philip Lane said in a research article published on Tuesday.

* METALS PRICES - London copper rose in Asia on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous day as the export component of a Chinese factory survey climbed, offering modest price support.

* OIL PRICES - Crude oil futures were pressured on Tuesday by oversupply and worries the dollar will strengthen when the U.S. Federal Reserve eventually raises interest rates.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.