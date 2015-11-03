UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Nov 3

(Updates with company news)

LONDON Nov 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by between 25 to 33 points, or 0.4 to 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed flat in percentage terms on Monday at 6,361.80 points.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Royal Dutch Shell on Tuesday announced plans to increase benefits from its proposed $70 billion acquisition of BG Group , which the company said would work with oil prices in the mid-$60s a barrel.

* SABMILLER - Molson Coors Brewing Co is in advanced talks to buy SABMiller’s majority stake in their American joint venture, the Financial Times reported. No agreement has yet been reached and a deal could still fall apart.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS - The company posted a 2 percent fall in annual earnings, as growth at its Primark fashion chain, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses was more than offset by a slump in its sugar operation and currency moves.

* IMPERIAL TOBACCO GROUP - Britain’s Imperial Tobacco Group said it was well placed to meet expectations for the 2016 financial year after it reported an acceleration in underlying tobacco net revenue for the end to its 2015 year.

* STANDARD CHARTERED PLC - Standard Chartered Plc STAN.L announced plans to raise $5.1 billion in new capital through a rights issue and cut 15,000 jobs by 2018 as new Chief Executive Bill Winters tries to restore profitability at the lender that has been hit hard by a slowdown in emerging markets.

* WEIR GROUP, HUNTING - British engineering company Weir Group Plc and oilfield services firm Hunting Plc said the near-halving of oil prices since last year has hurt their results.

* NATIONAL GRID PLC - The utility company named John Pettigrew as thew new CEO, to succeed Steve Holliday.

* DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP - Britain’s largest motor insurer said it was on track to achieve its 2015 targets and had cut costs by 7 percent in the first nine months of the year.

* JUST EAT - The company said that it was on track to meet full year expectations.

* British exporters experienced the weakest growth in orders since the depths of the financial crisis in the three months to September, a survey showed on Tuesday, adding to signs that overseas demand has faltered.

* Britain’s large current account deficit may be less serious than it appears due to distortions created by companies avoiding tax, incoming European Central Bank policymaker Philip Lane said in a research article published on Tuesday.

* Britain’s credit card market is working “fairly well” but there is concern for customers in long-term debt, the country’s financial regulator said on Tuesday.

* METALS PRICES - London copper rose in Asia on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous day as the export component of a Chinese factory survey climbed, offering modest price support.

* OIL PRICES - Crude oil futures were pressured on Tuesday by oversupply and worries the dollar will strengthen when the U.S. Federal Reserve eventually raises interest rates.

