UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Nov 4
#Market News
November 4, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Nov 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25
to 18 points higher, or up 0.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,383.61 points on
Tuesday.
    
    * British authorities must start reporting the full scale of aggressive tax
avoidance and prosecute more people for evading tax by moving money offshore,
lawmakers said on Wednesday. 
    
    * Britain's economy is likely to grow slower than previously expected this
year and next, after posting the fastest expansion among major advanced
economies last year, a think tank predicted on Wednesday. 
    
    * Prices in British shops in October were 1.8 percent lower than a year
earlier, a slightly less marked rate of decline than in September, the British
Retail Consortium said on Wednesday. 
    
    * Bonuses paid to executives at financial services companies in Britain
should depend on the number of women employed in senior roles at the company, a
government report into women in finance will say on Wednesday. 
    
    * OIL PRICES - Oil prices slipped in thin trading on Wednesday as
investors took profit from the previous session's rally, although supply
disruptions in Brazil and Libya helped to limit the losses. 
    
    * METALS PRICES - London copper inched up from near one-month lows
on Wednesday, supported by falling exchange stocks and bets that China stimulus
will fuel an improvement in demand. 
    
    * Corporate diary:
 Marks and Spencer Group   Earnings          Half Year 2015/2016 Marks and
 PLC                       Releases          Spencer Group PLC Earnings
                                             Release
 J D Wetherspoon PLC       Sales/Trading     Q1 2015 J D Wetherspoon PLC
                           Stmt Releases     Interim Management Statement
                                             Release
 Persimmon PLC             Sales/Trading     Q3 2015 Persimmon PLC Trading
                           Stmt Releases     Statement Release
 Hunting PLC               Sales/Trading     Full Year 2015 Hunting PLC
                           Stmt Releases     Trading Statement Release
 Ricardo PLC               Sales/Trading     Ricardo PLC Trading Statement
                           Stmt Releases     Release
 Global Ship Lease Inc     Earnings          Q3 2015 Global Ship Lease Inc
                           Releases          Earnings Release
 Legal & General Group     Sales/Trading     Q3 2015 Legal & General Group
 PLC                       Stmt Releases     PLC Interim Management
                                             Statement Release
 Stagecoach Group PLC      Sales/Trading     Stagecoach Group PLC Trading
                           Stmt Releases     Update Release
 Old Mutual PLC            Sales/Trading     Q3 2015 Old Mutual PLC Trading
                           Stmt Releases     Statement Release
 Vedanta Resources PLC     Earnings          Interim 2016 Vedanta Resources
                           Releases          PLC Earnings Release
 Bank of Georgia Holdings  Earnings          Q3 2015 Bank of Georgia
 PLC                       Releases          Holdings PLC Earnings Release
        
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
