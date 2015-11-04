UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Nov 4

(Updates with company news, futures prices)

LONDON Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 to 18 points higher, or up 0.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,383.61 points on Tuesday.

* SABMILLER - Brewer SABMiller Plc has extended the deadline for rival Anheuser-Busch InBev to make a formal $100 billion-plus takeover offer by a further week in order to finalise shareholder support for the deal.

* PERSIMMON - The housebuilder said it saw further growth ahead as its sales rate rose.

* GLENCORE - The company said on Wednesday it was on track to reduce its debt and boost liquidity thanks to asset sales, and plans to deepen copper output cuts to help lift prices.

* LEGAL & GENERAL - British insurer Legal & General’s net cash generation rose 14 percent to 943 million pounds ($1.45 billion) in the first nine months of 2015 and assets under management rose 8 percent from a year earlier, it said on Wednesday.

* MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP - British retailer Marks & Spencer on Wednesday raised its annual forecast for non-food profit margins, its strategic priority, despite reporting another dip in quarterly underlying sales in the troubled division.

* LONMIN - Platinum producer Lonmin could stop trading if its $400 million cash call through a rights issue was unsuccessful, the company said, sending its Johannesburg-listed shares tumbling on Wednesday.

* VEDANTA RESOURCES - Mining and energy group Vedanta Resources Plc said it would not pay a dividend for the first half, citing the volatility in commodity markets, after reporting a fall in core profit.

* ONESAVINGS BANK - British lender OneSavings Bank Plc reported a rise in loan book for the first nine months and said it continued to expect full-year growth to be marginally ahead of the 29 percent growth achieved last year.

* J D WETHERSPOON - The company said that its Q1 operating margin fell to 6.2 percent.

* XCHANGING - Insurance-focused outsourcing company Xchanging Plc said U.S.-based private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC APO.N had dropped out of a race to potentially acquire the company.

* British authorities must start reporting the full scale of aggressive tax avoidance and prosecute more people for evading tax by moving money offshore, lawmakers said on Wednesday.

* Britain’s economy is likely to grow slower than previously expected this year and next, after posting the fastest expansion among major advanced economies last year, a think tank predicted on Wednesday.

* Prices in British shops in October were 1.8 percent lower than a year earlier, a slightly less marked rate of decline than in September, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.

* Bonuses paid to executives at financial services companies in Britain should depend on the number of women employed in senior roles at the company, a government report into women in finance will say on Wednesday.

* OIL PRICES - Oil prices slipped in thin trading on Wednesday as investors took profit from the previous session’s rally, although supply disruptions in Brazil and Libya helped to limit the losses.

* METALS PRICES - London copper rose 1 percent on Wednesday, rebounding from a one-month low, supported by falling stockpiles and bets that China’s efforts to stimulate its economy will fuel an improvement in demand.

