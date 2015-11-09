UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Nov 9

LONDON Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points higher, or 0.29 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent on Friday at 6,353.83 points. * BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton Ltd said it was reviewing its fiscal 2016 iron ore production guidance following a deadly mudflow and flooding disaster at a mine in Brazil, which analysts described as a severe blow for the world's biggest miner. * NATIONAL GRID PLC - The board of Britain's National Grid PLC is weighing up options for its four gas distribution networks across the country, which may attract 10 billion pounds ($15.06 billion), the Sunday Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. * The Confederation of British Industry scaled back its forecast for economic growth next year, saying on Monday that resilient domestic demand would not be enough to outweigh the effects of a slowdown in emerging markets. * British steelmakers called for business minister Sajid Javid to insist on immediate action against Chinese steel 'dumping' when he meets European Union economy and industry ministers in Brussels on Monday. * METALS PRICES - London copper clung to the $5,000 mark on Monday but was still near six-year lows after China trade data underlined struggling growth in the world's top metals user. * OIL PRICES - Brent crude rose on Monday, recovering from a three-day decline, as the dollar moved away from last week's peak that was spurred by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve was on track to raise interest rates this year after robust employment data. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Lonmin Full Year 2015 Lonmin PLC PLC Earnings Release Dignity Q3 2015 Dignity PLC Interim PLC Management Statement Release John Q3 2015 John Laing Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd Infrast Interim Management Statement ructure Release Fund Ltd Aggreko Q3 2015 Aggreko PLC Trading PLC Statement Release Hiscox Q3 2015 Hiscox Ltd Interim Ltd Management Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Kit Rees)