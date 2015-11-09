FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Nov 9
November 9, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Nov 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19
points higher, or 0.29 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent on Friday at 6,353.83
points. 
    
    * BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton Ltd said it was reviewing its fiscal
2016 iron ore production guidance following a deadly mudflow and flooding
disaster at a mine in Brazil, which analysts described as a severe blow for the
world's biggest miner. 
    
    * NATIONAL GRID PLC - The board of Britain's National Grid PLC is
weighing up options for its four gas distribution networks across the country,
which may attract 10 billion pounds ($15.06 billion), the Sunday Times reported,
citing people familiar with the matter. 
    
    * The Confederation of British Industry scaled back its forecast for
economic growth next year, saying on Monday that resilient domestic demand would
not be enough to outweigh the effects of a slowdown in emerging markets.
 
    
    * British steelmakers called for business minister Sajid Javid to insist on
immediate action against Chinese steel 'dumping' when he meets European Union
economy and industry ministers in Brussels on Monday. 
    
    * METALS PRICES - London copper clung to the $5,000 mark on Monday
but was still near six-year lows after China trade data underlined struggling
growth in the world's top metals user. 
    
    * OIL PRICES - Brent crude rose on Monday, recovering from a three-day
decline, as the dollar moved away from last week's peak that was spurred by
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve was on track to raise interest rates this
year after robust employment data. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Lonmin                                   Full Year 2015 Lonmin PLC
 PLC                                      Earnings Release
 Dignity                                  Q3 2015 Dignity PLC Interim
 PLC                                      Management Statement Release
 John                                     Q3 2015 John Laing
 Laing                                    Infrastructure Fund Ltd
 Infrast                                  Interim Management Statement
 ructure                                  Release
 Fund                                     
 Ltd                                      
 Aggreko                                  Q3 2015 Aggreko PLC Trading
 PLC                                      Statement Release
 Hiscox                                   Q3 2015 Hiscox Ltd Interim
 Ltd                                      Management Statement Release
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

