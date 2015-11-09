UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Nov 9

(Updates with company news)

LONDON Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points higher, or 0.29 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent on Friday at 6,353.83 points.

* BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton Ltd said it was reviewing its fiscal 2016 iron ore production guidance following a deadly mudflow and flooding disaster at a mine in Brazil, which analysts described as a severe blow for the world’s biggest miner.

* NATIONAL GRID PLC - The board of Britain’s National Grid PLC is weighing up options for its four gas distribution networks across the country, which may attract 10 billion pounds ($15.06 billion), the Sunday Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* INMARSAT - The satellite communications company said that Singapore Airlines would adopt Inmarsat’s GX Aviation to deliver high-speed connectivity for long-haul passengers.

* AGGREKO PLC - British temporary power provider Aggreko said it expected challenging market conditions to endure for the rest of the year as it reported a 7 percent drop in third-quarter underlying revenue.

*LONMIN - Platinum producer Lonmin on Monday priced its $407 million rights issue at a 94 percent discount as the firm fights for survival in the face of depressed commodity prices.

* BANK OF GEORGIA HOLDINGS - Georgia Healthcare Group Plc, a unit of Bank of Georgia Holdings Plc, said the initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange would be priced at 170 pence per share.

* HISCOX LTD - Lloyd’s of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd reported a near 13 percent rise in gross written premiums for the first nine months, driven mainly by strong performance in insurance lines at its U.S. and London markets.

* GYM LTD (IPO-GYM.L) - Low cost gym operator The Gym Ltd has secured its 250 million pound ($377 million) initial public offering on the London stock exchange, as its private equity backers look to cash in on rising demand for affordable gym memberships.

* Prime Minister David Cameron favours holding a referendum on Britain’s European Union membership in June next year if leaders of other member states agree to the bulk of his reform plans at a December summit, The Times newspaper reported on Monday.

* The Confederation of British Industry scaled back its forecast for economic growth next year, saying on Monday that resilient domestic demand would not be enough to outweigh the effects of a slowdown in emerging markets.

* British steelmakers called for business minister Sajid Javid to insist on immediate action against Chinese steel ‘dumping’ when he meets European Union economy and industry ministers in Brussels on Monday.

* METALS PRICES - London copper lost ground below the $5,000 mark on Monday and was sliding towards six-year lows after China trade data underlined struggling growth in the world’s top metals user.

* OIL PRICES - Brent crude rose on Monday, recovering from a three-day decline, as the dollar moved away from last week’s peak that was spurred by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve was on track to raise interest rates this year after robust employment data.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Kit Rees)