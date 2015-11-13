FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Factors-FTSE seen opening lower
November 13, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

UK Factors-FTSE seen opening lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 29-31 points, or around 0.5 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.9 percent at 6,178.68 points on Thursday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BHP Billiton shares struck a seven-year low on Friday, their weakest since the global financial crisis, on mounting concerns it may ditch a policy of paying ever higher dividends.

The death toll from the iron ore mine dam disaster in Brazil has risen to nine, while 19 people remain missing, BHP Billiton, a co-owner of the mine said on Friday.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

