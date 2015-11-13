UPDATE 2-UK Factors-FTSE seen opening lower on Friday Nov 13

(Updates with company news and futures prices)

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 29-31 points, or around 0.5 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.9 percent at 6,178.68 points on Thursday.

* HSBC HOLDINGS - HSBC Holdings plc board member Heidi Miller will take the chairmanship of HSBC North America at the end of 2015, as Rona Fairhead steps down, prior to her retirement at the 2016 general meeting, the bank announced on Friday.

* BHP BILLITON - The death toll from the iron ore mine dam disaster in Brazil has risen to nine, while 19 people remain missing, BHP Billiton, a co-owner of the mine said on Friday.

* JIMMY CHOO PLC - The footwear company named Elisabeth Murdoch as an independent non-executive director.

* ROTORK PLC - The company said that its full-year expectations remained unchanged.

* SOFTCAT PLC IPO-SOFT.L - IT infrastructure provider Softcat Plc said its initial public offering would consist of 63.9 million shares, priced at 240 pence each.

* Britain has sold 13 billion pounds ($19.78 billion) worth of former Northern Rock loans to private equity firm Cerberus in what it called the largest ever financial asset sale by a European government.

* Britain’s government should set up a new body chaired by the finance minister to ensure banking regulation is not excessive and help coordinate policy so international banks can thrive in London, the country’s banking lobby group said.

* The Bank of England does not see British households or businesses piling on too much debt, its chief economist Andy Haldane said on Friday, although he added that it bears watching.

* Britain and India welcomed more than 9 billion pounds ($13.7 billion) in commercial deals during a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but his arrival was overshadowed by protests over a perceived rise in intolerance back home.

* METALS PRICES - London copper held near six-year lows on Friday and was eyeing its fourth consecutive weekly drop as deteriorating China demand growth continued to suffocate prices.

* OIL PRICES - U.S. crude futures extended their losses into a third session and hit a more than two-month low on Friday, dragged down by a relentless climb in oil stockpiles that has triggered a 10 percent drop in prices since the start of November.

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Kit Rees and Danilo Masoni)