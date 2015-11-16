FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Nov 16
#Market News
November 16, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Nov 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
41 to 45 points lower, or around 0.70 percent on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent lower at 6,118.28 points on
Friday. 
    
    * Stocks in major markets are set for a short-term sell-off on Monday after
suspected Islamist militants launched coordinated attacks across Paris that
killed more than 130 people, but few strategists expect a prolonged economic
impact or change in prevailing market directions. 
    
    * Britain will boost its intelligence agency staff by 15 percent and more
than double spending on aviation security to counter the increasing threat from
Islamist militants, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday. 
    
    * METALS PRICES - London copper slipped to a fresh six-year low on
Monday as markets reopened following attacks in Paris that renewed risk aversion
and lifted the dollar, dragging on a struggling global economic recovery.
 
    
    * OIL PRICES - Crude oil futures rose on Monday as France launched
large-scale air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, but analysts said oil
and other commodities were expected to remain under pressure as oversupply
weighs on prices. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Keller Group PLC                Keller Group PLC Trading
                                 Statement Release
 Diploma PLC                     Full Year 2015 Diploma PLC
                                 Earnings Release
 Majestic Wine PLC               Half Year 2016 Majestic Wine
                                 PLC Earnings Release
 Schroder Real Estate            Half Year 2015 Schroder Real
 Investment Trust Ltd            Estate Investment Trust Ltd
                                 Earnings Release
 Luxfer Holdings PLC             Q3 2015 Luxfer Holdings PLC
                                 Earnings Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
