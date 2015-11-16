UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Nov 16

LONDON Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 41 to 45 points lower, or around 0.70 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent lower at 6,118.28 points on Friday. * Stocks in major markets are set for a short-term sell-off on Monday after suspected Islamist militants launched coordinated attacks across Paris that killed more than 130 people, but few strategists expect a prolonged economic impact or change in prevailing market directions. * Britain will boost its intelligence agency staff by 15 percent and more than double spending on aviation security to counter the increasing threat from Islamist militants, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday. * METALS PRICES - London copper slipped to a fresh six-year low on Monday as markets reopened following attacks in Paris that renewed risk aversion and lifted the dollar, dragging on a struggling global economic recovery. * OIL PRICES - Crude oil futures rose on Monday as France launched large-scale air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, but analysts said oil and other commodities were expected to remain under pressure as oversupply weighs on prices. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Keller Group PLC Keller Group PLC Trading Statement Release Diploma PLC Full Year 2015 Diploma PLC Earnings Release Majestic Wine PLC Half Year 2016 Majestic Wine PLC Earnings Release Schroder Real Estate Half Year 2015 Schroder Real Investment Trust Ltd Estate Investment Trust Ltd Earnings Release Luxfer Holdings PLC Q3 2015 Luxfer Holdings PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Kit Rees)