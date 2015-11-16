UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday Nov 16

(Updates with company news, futures prices)

LONDON Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 41 to 45 points lower, or around 0.7 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent lower at 6,118.28 points on Friday.

* Stocks in major markets are set for a short-term sell-off on Monday after suspected Islamist militants launched coordinated attacks across Paris that killed more than 130 people, but few strategists expect a prolonged economic impact or change in prevailing market directions.

* Britain will boost its intelligence agency staff by 15 percent and more than double spending on aviation security to counter the increasing threat from Islamist militants, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday.

* Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday he wanted Britain to carry out air strikes against Islamic State militants (ISIL) in Syria but still needed to convince more lawmakers to back such action.

* TAYLOR WIMPEY - The housebuilder said that it expected its profit margin to improve as its sales rate rose.

* BT GROUP, NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY - Britain’s biggest customer-owned lender Nationwide Building Society said it appointed BT Group executive Joe Garner as chief executive.

* PREMIER OIL - Norway’s Det norske oljeselskap is to buy Premier Oil’s Norwegian business in a $120 million cash deal, the companies said in separate statements on Monday.

* POLYMETAL - The gold and silver miner estimated the intial capital expenditures for the Kyzyl gold project at $328 million.

* MAJESTIC WINE - The company said that it expected its profit for the current year to be impacted by higher investment.

* METALS PRICES - London copper slipped to a fresh six-year low on Monday as markets reopened following attacks in Paris that renewed risk aversion and lifted the dollar, dragging on a struggling global economic recovery.

* OIL PRICES - Oil prices edged up on Monday as France launched large-scale air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, but analysts said commodities were expected to remain under pressure as oversupply weighs on prices.

