UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Nov 17

LONDON Nov 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 89 to 99 points higher, or up as much as 1.6 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent stronger at 6,146.38 points on Monday after opening lower. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The president of Shell Canada is to step down on January 1. * HALYK BANK - Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank, the Central Asian nation's second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its net profit for the first nine months of 2015 was "almost flat" as impairment charges grew sharply. * A proposed link between the London and Shanghai exchanges will not be a "copycat" of the landmark Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect scheme due to differences in time-zones and investor bases, a London Stock Exchange Group executive said. * Revenue at the world's 10 largest investment banks is on course to decline again in 2015 by two percent to $148 billion compared to a year ago, although a strong showing in equities will limit the fall, a survey on Tuesday showed. * Commodities-related revenues at the top 10 investment banks dropped by 17 percent in the first nine months of the year after sluggish turnover from metals and investor products, a consultancy said on Tuesday. * Britain will nearly double its spending on cyber security to prevent Islamic militants from launching online attacks on the country, finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday. * METALS PRICES - Copper prices plunged to fresh six-year lows below $4,600 per tonne on Tuesday as technical dealings in Shanghai and worries about demand from China, the world's top consumer, triggered another round of selling in London. * OIL PRICES - Oil prices turned away from slight gains on Tuesday as the risk premium following the Paris attacks and the French airstrikes in Syria faded and traders began to focus on the global oversupply in petroleum products again. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC Trading Statement Release Enterprise Inns PLC Full Year 2015 Enterprise Inns PLC Earnings Release easyJet plc Full Year 2015 easyJet PLC Earnings Release Big Yellow Group PLC Half Year 2015 Big Yellow Group PLC Earnings Release Intermediate Capital Group PLC Half Year 2015 Intermediate Capital Group PLC Earnings Release British Land Company PLC Half Year 2016 British Land Company PLC Earnings Release HomeServe PLC Half Year 2015 HomeServe PLC Earnings Release Halma PLC Half Year 2016 Halma PLC Earnings Release Coats Group PLC Coats Group PLC Trading Update Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Kit Rees)