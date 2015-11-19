FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday November 19
November 19, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday November 19

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 28 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The blue chip FTSE 100 index closed up 10.21 points, or 0.2
percent, to 6,278.97 points on Wednesday, buoyed in late trade by a rise on Wall
Street and a rise in the oil sector, even as tourism-related stocks were under
pressure.
    
    * BHP BILLITON - Mining giant BHP Billiton said on Thursday its
priority was to maintain a healthy balance sheet, but made no direct comment on
future dividends amid speculation that tumbling commodity prices will force it
to cut its payout. 
    BHP Billiton CEO Andrew Mackenzie said the company is committed to getting
Samarco, its iron ore joint venture in Brazil, back on its feet following a dam
disaster nearly two weeks ago and has no plan to walk away from its holding.
 
    
    * BARCLAYS - Barclays Plc will pay an additional $150 million to
New York State's financial regulator to resolve allegations that it rigged
foreign exchange trading by putting the bank's interests ahead of those of its
clients, the regulator said on Wednesday. 
    
    * SHELL, BG - Royal Dutch Shell cleared a major hurdle to
its $70 billion takeover of BG Group on Thursday, winning a green light from
Australia's competition watchdog, which said the deal would not change the
dynamics of the domestic market. 
    
    * STANDARD CHARTERED - British bank Standard Chartered will pay
about 55 million pounds ($84 million) to banks underwriting its $5.1 billion
rights issue, according to details released on Wednesday. 
    
    * LONMIN - Lonmin shareholders will on Thursday decide whether to
approve a deeply-discounted $407 million share issue, as the beleaguered
platinum producer seeks cash to stay afloat. 
    
    * The total value of assets managed by Britain's investment management
industry hit a fresh record of $7.1 trillion in the first half of 2015 and
year-on-year growth should top 9 percent, an industry body said on Thursday.
 
    
    * The number of cars built in Britain fell slightly in October as an
increase in exports failed to outweigh a drop in demand at home, industry data
showed on Thursday. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Vesuvius PLC                             Q3 2015 Vesuvius PLC Trading
                                          Statement Release
 Johnson Matthey PLC                      Half Year 2015 Johnson Matthey
                                          PLC Earnings Release
 Senior PLC                               Senior PLC Trading Statement
                                          Release
 Investec PLC                             Half Year 2016 Investec PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Caledonia Investments PLC                Half Year 2015 Caledonia
                                          Investments PLC Earnings
                                          Release
 Euromoney Institutional                  Full Year 2015 Euromoney
 Investor PLC                             Institutional Investor PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Grainger PLC                             Full Year 2015 Grainger PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Poundland Group PLC                      Half Year 2015 Poundland Group
                                          PLC Earnings Release
 Assura PLC                               Half Year 2015 Assura PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Royal Mail PLC                           Half Year 2016 Royal Mail PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

