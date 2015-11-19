UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday November 19

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 28 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The blue chip FTSE 100 index closed up 10.21 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,278.97 points on Wednesday, buoyed in late trade by a rise on Wall Street and a rise in the oil sector, even as tourism-related stocks were under pressure. * BHP BILLITON - Mining giant BHP Billiton said on Thursday its priority was to maintain a healthy balance sheet, but made no direct comment on future dividends amid speculation that tumbling commodity prices will force it to cut its payout. BHP Billiton CEO Andrew Mackenzie said the company is committed to getting Samarco, its iron ore joint venture in Brazil, back on its feet following a dam disaster nearly two weeks ago and has no plan to walk away from its holding. * BARCLAYS - Barclays Plc will pay an additional $150 million to New York State's financial regulator to resolve allegations that it rigged foreign exchange trading by putting the bank's interests ahead of those of its clients, the regulator said on Wednesday. * SHELL, BG - Royal Dutch Shell cleared a major hurdle to its $70 billion takeover of BG Group on Thursday, winning a green light from Australia's competition watchdog, which said the deal would not change the dynamics of the domestic market. * STANDARD CHARTERED - British bank Standard Chartered will pay about 55 million pounds ($84 million) to banks underwriting its $5.1 billion rights issue, according to details released on Wednesday. * LONMIN - Lonmin shareholders will on Thursday decide whether to approve a deeply-discounted $407 million share issue, as the beleaguered platinum producer seeks cash to stay afloat. * The total value of assets managed by Britain's investment management industry hit a fresh record of $7.1 trillion in the first half of 2015 and year-on-year growth should top 9 percent, an industry body said on Thursday. * The number of cars built in Britain fell slightly in October as an increase in exports failed to outweigh a drop in demand at home, industry data showed on Thursday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Vesuvius PLC Q3 2015 Vesuvius PLC Trading Statement Release Johnson Matthey PLC Half Year 2015 Johnson Matthey PLC Earnings Release Senior PLC Senior PLC Trading Statement Release Investec PLC Half Year 2016 Investec PLC Earnings Release Caledonia Investments PLC Half Year 2015 Caledonia Investments PLC Earnings Release Euromoney Institutional Full Year 2015 Euromoney Investor PLC Institutional Investor PLC Earnings Release Grainger PLC Full Year 2015 Grainger PLC Earnings Release Poundland Group PLC Half Year 2015 Poundland Group PLC Earnings Release Assura PLC Half Year 2015 Assura PLC Earnings Release Royal Mail PLC Half Year 2016 Royal Mail PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Alistair Smout)