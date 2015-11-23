UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 23

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 to 29 points lower, or down as much as 0.5 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended 0.1 percent higher at 6,334.63 points in the previous session. It gained 3.5 percent last week, the best weekly performance in more than a month.

* Britain may not face a credit rating downgrade if it votes to leave the European Union in a membership referendum due by the end of 2017, the lead UK analyst at ratings agency Moody’s said in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

* RIO TINTO - A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Rio Tinto’s lawsuit accusing rival Vale and others of conspiring to misappropriate its mining rights in the Simandou region in Guinea.

* Crude futures lost ground in early Asian trading, with U.S. oil plunging over 2 percent on festering worries over a global supply surplus.

* London copper sagged to a new 6-1/2-year low on Monday, with other metals near their own multi-year troughs, as China’s slowing factory demand pushes more supply onto global markets and the dollar strengthens against a slew of other currencies.

