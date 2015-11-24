UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday November 24

LONDON Nov 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 to 22 points lower, or down as much as 0.4 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,305.49 points on Monday. * LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - Scottish Widows, the insurance arm of Lloyds Bank, has insured 400 million pounds ($606.84 million) of former UK paper manufacturer Wiggins Teape's pension scheme, the insurer said on Tuesday. * British finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday he would boost the budget of England's cash-strapped health service more rapidly than expected, a day before he is due to announce big cuts to other areas of government. * METALS PRICES - London copper on Tuesday teetered near six-year lows hit the previous session as the dollar gave up some gains, but the outlook for prices stayed poor given weakening Chinese demand growth for metals. * OIL PRICES - Crude oil futures rose on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia pledged to work towards oil price stability, while a strong U.S. dollar and an expected rise in U.S. crude stocks kept the gains in check. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Seadrill Partners LLC Q3 2015 Seadrill Partners LLC Earnings Release CML Microsystems Plc Half Year 2015 CML Microsystems Plc Earnings Release Shaftesbury PLC Full Year 2015 Shaftesbury PLC Earnings Release Telecom Plus PLC Half Year 2015 Telecom Plus PLC Earnings Release Mitchells & Butlers PLC Full Year 2015 Mitchells & Butlers PLC Earnings Release Drax Group PLC Drax Group PLC Trading Statement Release AO World PLC Half Year 2016 AO World PLC Earnings Release Pets at Home Group PLC Half Year 2016 Pets at Home Group PLC Earnings Release Kingfisher PLC Q3 2015 Kingfisher PLC Trading Statement Release Babcock International Group Half Year 2015 Babcock PLC International Group PLC Earnings Release Compass Group PLC Full Year 2015 Compass Group PLC Earnings Release Intertek Group PLC Intertek Group PLC Trading Statement Release Paragon Group of Companies Plc Full Year 2015 Paragon Group of Companies Plc Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Kit Rees)