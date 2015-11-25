UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Nov 25

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 to 22 points higher, or up 0.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on  The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,277.23 points on Monday.  British finance minister George Osborne will renew his push to fix the country's public finances on Wednesday, taking a gamble that voters can accept four more years of deep spending cuts.  British finance minister George Osborne will announce increased spending on housing on Wednesday, saying the government will support private developers and local authorities to encourage the construction of around 400,000 new homes.  ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The Ontario government on Tuesday ordered Shell Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, to pay C$825,000 ($620,487.36) in fines for discharging a contaminating odour from its Sarnia refinery in 2013.  OIL PRICES [O\R] - Crude oil futures extended gains on Wednesday after prices hit two-week highs in the previous session as tension mounted in the Middle East following Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane.  METALS PRICES - Nickel jumped as much as 6 percent in Shanghai on Wednesday, leading a rebound in Chinese base metals as they tracked the rally overnight in London after a selloff that pulled prices to multi-year lows. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: United Utilities Half Year 2015 United Utilities Group PLC Group PLC Earnings Release Findel PLC Half Year 2015 Findel PLC Earnings Release TR Property Half Year 2015 TR Property Investment Trust PLC Investment Trust PLC Earnings Release Britvic PLC Full Year 2015 Britvic PLC Earnings Release RPC Group PLC Half Year 2015/16 RPC Group PLC Earnings Release Betfair Group PLC Half Year 2016 Betfair Group PLC Earnings Release Daily Mail and Full Year 2015 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC General Trust PLC Earnings Release Hogg Robinson Group Interim 2016 Hogg Robinson Group PLC PLC Earnings Release Thomas Cook Group Full Year 2015 Thomas Cook Group PLC plc Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Kit Rees)