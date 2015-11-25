FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Nov 25
November 25, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Nov 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
19 to 22 points higher, or up 0.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
        The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,277.23 points on
Monday. 
        British finance minister George Osborne will renew his push to fix the
country's public finances on Wednesday, taking a gamble that voters can accept
four more years of deep spending cuts. 
        British finance minister George Osborne will announce increased
spending on housing on Wednesday, saying the government will support private
developers and local authorities to encourage the construction of around 400,000
new homes. 
        ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The Ontario government on Tuesday ordered
Shell Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, to pay C$825,000
($620,487.36) in fines for discharging a contaminating odour from its Sarnia
refinery in 2013.
        OIL PRICES [O\R] - Crude oil futures extended gains on Wednesday after
prices hit two-week highs in the previous session as tension mounted in the
Middle East following Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane. 
        METALS PRICES - Nickel jumped as much as 6 percent in Shanghai
on Wednesday, leading a rebound in Chinese base metals as they tracked the rally
overnight in London after a selloff that pulled prices to multi-year lows.
 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:      
 United Utilities                 Half Year 2015 United Utilities
 Group PLC                        Group PLC Earnings Release
 Findel PLC                       Half Year 2015 Findel PLC
                                  Earnings Release
 TR Property                      Half Year 2015 TR Property
 Investment Trust PLC             Investment Trust PLC Earnings
                                  Release
 Britvic PLC                      Full Year 2015 Britvic PLC
                                  Earnings Release
 RPC Group PLC                    Half Year 2015/16 RPC Group PLC
                                  Earnings Release
 Betfair Group PLC                Half Year 2016 Betfair Group PLC
                                  Earnings Release
 Daily Mail and                   Full Year 2015 Daily Mail and
 General Trust PLC                General Trust PLC Earnings
                                  Release
 Hogg Robinson Group              Interim 2016 Hogg Robinson Group
 PLC                              PLC Earnings Release
 Thomas Cook Group                Full Year 2015 Thomas Cook Group
 PLC                              plc Earnings Release
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

