UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 30

(Adds futures prices, company news)

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 15 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower at 6,375.15 points in the previous session.

* Futures for the index were down 0.2 percent by 0737 GMT.

* BHP BILLITON - Brazil’s federal and state governments plan to sue the owners of the Samarco iron ore miner for 20 billion reais ($5.24 billion)in damages caused by the burst of a tailings dam, Environment Minister Izabella Teixeira told reporters on Friday. Samarco is a joint venture between the world’s largest mining company, BHP Billiton, and the biggest iron ore miner, Vale SA .

* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT - The British fund firm posted a slide in full-year assets under management after investors pulled money out of its emerging market equity funds.

* Britain’s banks are likely to be told by the Bank of England on Tuesday to put aside more money in case the country’s economic recovery runs out of steam in future, as the central bank subtly shifts its policy stance.

* Brent crude futures dipped as traders remained cautious ahead of an OPEC meeting later this week and as a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike strengthened the dollar.

* London copper and nickel sank, shrugging off a wave of plans to cut output by struggling Chinese producers which traders said have just refuelled jitters over the worsening shape of China’s demand.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Atul Prakash)