UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Dec 8
December 8, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Dec 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 by
points, or 0.2 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at 6,223.52 points on
Monday, as commodity shares came under severe pressure after prices of crude oil
and metals slipped.
    * OIL MAJORS: EU antitrust regulators have dropped Shell, BP
, and Statoil from an investigation into suspected rigging of
ethanol benchmarks, focusing instead on three producers of the biofuel.
 
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc won the dismissal on Monday of a Saudi
real estate company's $10 billion lawsuit alleging the bank ceased pursuing
lease payments due from the Saudi government on military complexes in order to
obtain a banking license. 
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto  said it expects its 2016 capital
spending budget to fall by about $500 million to $5 billion, but said it
remained well placed to invest in its businesses. 
    * BHP BILLITON: A deadly dam burst at a Brazilian iron ore mine has
triggered a civil lawsuit seeking 20 billion reais ($5.31 billion) in
environmental and property damages from mine operator Samarco and its owners,
BHP Billiton Ltd and Vale SA, Vale said in a securities
filing on Monday.
    * RETAIL: British retail sales grew at the weakest pace for any November
since 2011 as hopes of a surge from Black Friday discounts fell flat, according
to a survey from the British Retail Consortium on Tuesday. 
    * HEATHROW: British Prime Minister David Cameron is unlikely to give final
approval for expanding Heathrow Airport as expected this month, further delaying
the politically charged decision which has been 25 years in the making, an
industry source said. 
    * METALS: China's imports of copper jumped 10 percent to 460,000 tonnes in
November from a year earlier, as a deepening rout in prices spurred
opportunistic buying even as demand growth in the world's No. 2 economy slows,
customs data showed on Tuesday. 

 (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

