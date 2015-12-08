UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Dec 8

(Adds Cenkos, EnQuest, updates futures)

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 by points, or 0.2 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures also up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at 6,223.52 points on Monday, as commodity shares came under severe pressure after prices of crude oil and metals slipped.

* OIL MAJORS: EU antitrust regulators have dropped Shell, BP , and Statoil from an investigation into suspected rigging of ethanol benchmarks, focusing instead on three producers of the biofuel.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc won the dismissal on Monday of a Saudi real estate company’s $10 billion lawsuit alleging the bank ceased pursuing lease payments due from the Saudi government on military complexes in order to obtain a banking license.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto said it expects its 2016 capital spending budget to fall by about $500 million to $5 billion, but said it remained well placed to invest in its businesses.

* BHP BILLITON: A deadly dam burst at a Brazilian iron ore mine has triggered a civil lawsuit seeking 20 billion reais ($5.31 billion) in environmental and property damages from mine operator Samarco and its owners, BHP Billiton Ltd and Vale SA, Vale said in a securities filing on Monday.

* CENKOS: Cenkos Securities Plc said it was not subject to any investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.

* ENQUEST: North-Sea focused oil producer EnQuest will ramp up oil production by a third next year as new fields increase output, the company said in a trading update on Tuesday.

* RETAIL: British retail sales grew at the weakest pace for any November since 2011 as hopes of a surge from Black Friday discounts fell flat, according to a survey from the British Retail Consortium on Tuesday.

* HEATHROW: British Prime Minister David Cameron is unlikely to give final approval for expanding Heathrow Airport as expected this month, further delaying the politically charged decision which has been 25 years in the making, an industry source said.

* METALS: China’s imports of copper jumped 10 percent to 460,000 tonnes in November from a year earlier, as a deepening rout in prices spurred opportunistic buying even as demand growth in the world’s No. 2 economy slows, customs data showed on Tuesday.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)