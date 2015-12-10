UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Dec. 10

(Adds futures, company news)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20 to 31 points, or 0.5 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent weaker at 6,126.68 points on Wednesday, as a rally in commodity stocks helped it recover from the three-week lows it hit earlier on in the day.

* GLENCORE: Mining and trading company Glencore on Thursday increased its net debt reduction target and deepened its capital spending cuts as it fights for survival in the face of low commodity prices.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: British income-focused investor Neil Woodford said on Wednesday he had sold his stake in Rolls-Royce, citing problems in the firm’s military aerospace, marine and civil aerospace businesses.

* SHELL: Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it was reviewing its business interests in New Zealand as the company seeks to streamline its global portfolio amid a slump in energy prices.

* Royal Dutch Shell has also shut its ethylene cracker complex at its Pulau Bukom manufacturing site in Singapore for maintenance to repair external corrosion in some areas, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is paying 23.8 million euros to German prosecutors to settle an investigation into tax evasion by part of Coutts, the Guardian reported. (bit.ly/1R9VriA)

* TUI: TUI Group, the world’s largest leisure tourism group, reported a 15.4 percent rise in annual profit, beating the top-end of its own guidance, and said it was on track to deliver growth of at least 10 percent this year.

* SPORTS DIRECT: Retailer Sports Direct Intl reported a 7.6 percent rise in underlying earnings for the first half, helped by the roll-out of large format city centre stores, and said it was confident of meeting its target for the year.

* MULBERRY: British handbag maker Mulberry showed signs its plan to win back customers was gaining momentum on Thursday as it posted a 5 percent rise in revenue in the first half of its fiscal year and an improvement in the profit margin.

* OCADO: British online grocer Ocado gave no update on a first technology deal with an overseas partner it is aiming to sign in 2015 as it reported a slowdown in sales growth in its fourth quarter.

* DARTY: Darty Plc, Europe’s No.3 electrical goods retailer, on Thursday posted a 36 percent rise in first-half operating profit and said sales held up well in the past few weeks despite the Paris militant attacks

* CENTRICA: Britain’s largest energy supplier Centrica expects to spend less this year than the 1.05 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) it had previously expected, mainly due to a cut in upstream investments, the company said on Thursday.

* OFWAT: Britain’s water regulator Ofwat said it would overhaul the manner in which water is traded between utilities companies, which could deliver up to 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) of benefits.

* UK PROPERTY: British property valuers reported sustained price increases in November and a record shortage of houses to sell, but expressed some hope that incentives for first-time buyers would lead to more sales in the coming months.

* MONETARY POLICY: The Bank of England on Thursday might seek to challenge the view in financial markets that it is still a very long way from raising interest rates, nearly seven years after it cut them to a record low.

* EX-DIVS: Associated British Foods, Babcock, 3I Group and Next will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1 point off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

